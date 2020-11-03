Trade Progress

Simple indicator that shows your history in pips and profit. You can use it to follow your progress on the positions. It shows you the trade progress only for the symbol that the indicator is on and only for your trade history.

Label text is updated when order is closed. The text can be displayed on each corner, it is in the parameters.

Basic input parameters:

  • Label color
  • Font size
  • Conrner position
  • Anchor position
Note: corner and anchor have to be the same position.
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Simple indicator that shows external ( outside ) bars. In certain cases, external bars can be seen as strong trend bars instead of range bars. This can be observed when a with-trend external bar occurs at a reversal from a strong trend. It will help you notice more easily different patterns like - Inside-outside-inside, Inside- Inside -inside, outside - Inside -outside, etc. Works perfectly with my other free indicators Internal bar and Shadows Inputs: How many history bars to calculate on loa
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Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simplest indicator for bar shadows. Very useful for Kangaroo Tail strategy. "Shadows" - this is the distance from high and close of the bull bar and low and close of the bear bar. The purpose of the shadow is to show you if the bar is strong or not.  Whether it is internal to the trend or is external. It even helps determine if a trend is starting. Input arguments: How many prevoius bars to calculate Value that should be passed to trigger the alarm How many times to repeat the alarm (Put 0 if yo
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Indicators
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Indicators
Simplest indicator for bar shadows. Very useful for Kangaroo Tail strategy. "Shadows" - this is the distance from high and close of the bull bar and low and close of the bear bar. The purpose of the shadow is to show you if the bar is strong or not.  Whether it is internal to the trend or is external. It even helps determine if a trend is starting. Very easy to recognise the pattern of the kangaroo tail and the reverse bar. Input arguments: Timeframe How many prevoius bars to calculate Value of
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Indicators
This cross MA and trend line indicator defines entries based on fast and slow MA and on the previous bot or top. The entry is displayed together with indicative prices for target and stoploss. It also gives a indicative pending sl and tp in case you set a reverse stop order. The prices are based on tops and bots from my strategy which I use in my other indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56045. The entry shows you if a correction is strong and will become reverse trend or if the c
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Indicators
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