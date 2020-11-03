Simple indicator that shows your history in pips and profit. You can use it to follow your progress on the positions. It shows you the trade progress only for the symbol that the indicator is on and only for your trade history.

Label text is updated when order is closed. The text can be displayed on each corner, it is in the parameters.



Basic input parameters:

Label color

Font size

Conrner position

Anchor position

Note: corner and anchor have to be the same position.

