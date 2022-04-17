Two bar Top and Bot

Indicator that shows two bars cluster bot and top. It will show you the forming top/bot based on the close prices. You can see the actual support and resistance.


The indicator accepts three arguments:

  • Start bar - from which bar to start calculating
  • Size of the dot on the chart (in font size)
  • Distance from the top/bot

Note: the indicator works on the timeframe you are currently on

This indicator is very simple, does not distract you and will help you define better the trends and the channels.


Short video switching between timeframes with the indicator applied - https://gyazo.com/6a5c3174bce154eca31542e5667761b2


Version 1.07:

Added alarm configuration when top/bot appears - off, only sound or popup.
Added send email functionality when top/bot appears - on/off

Fixed issue when switching between periods to close the indicator.
Note: select previous bar carefully, if it is too old, it will take long to calculate (example on 1M)


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Internal Bar
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simple indicator that shows internal (inside) bars. Internal bars are probably one of the best price action setups to trade Forex with. This is due to the fact that they are a high-chance Forex trading strategy. They provide traders with a nice risk-reward ratio for the simple reason that they require smaller stop-losses compared to other setups.  They can also be successfully utilised as reversal signals from key chart levels. Inside bar is a series of bars contained within the range of the co
FREE
Average Bar Body
Georgi Gaydarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Very simple indicator that shows if body of a new bar is bigger than the average bar body. We can use the indicator to notice bars that are bigger than usual, for example this could mean a new trend. Input params: history bars to display from how many bars to get the average bar body To calculate only bars from the same type distance for the dots bull color bear color dot size
FREE
External Bar
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simple indicator that shows external ( outside ) bars. In certain cases, external bars can be seen as strong trend bars instead of range bars. This can be observed when a with-trend external bar occurs at a reversal from a strong trend. It will help you notice more easily different patterns like - Inside-outside-inside, Inside- Inside -inside, outside - Inside -outside, etc. Works perfectly with my other free indicators Internal bar and Shadows Inputs: How many history bars to calculate on loa
FREE
Shadows
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simplest indicator for bar shadows. Very useful for Kangaroo Tail strategy. "Shadows" - this is the distance from high and close of the bull bar and low and close of the bear bar. The purpose of the shadow is to show you if the bar is strong or not.  Whether it is internal to the trend or is external. It even helps determine if a trend is starting. Input arguments: How many prevoius bars to calculate Value that should be passed to trigger the alarm How many times to repeat the alarm (Put 0 if yo
FREE
Trade Progress
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simple indicator that shows your history in pips and profit. You can use it to follow your progress on the positions. It shows you the trade progress only for the symbol that the indicator is on and only for your trade history. Label text is updated when order is closed. The text can be displayed on each corner, it is in the parameters. Basic input parameters: Label color Font size Conrner position Anchor position Note: corner and anchor have to be the same position.
FREE
Two Shadows
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simplest indicator for bar shadows. Very useful for Kangaroo Tail strategy. "Shadows" - this is the distance from high and close of the bull bar and low and close of the bear bar. The purpose of the shadow is to show you if the bar is strong or not.  Whether it is internal to the trend or is external. It even helps determine if a trend is starting. Very easy to recognise the pattern of the kangaroo tail and the reverse bar. Input arguments: Timeframe How many prevoius bars to calculate Value of
Cross MAs Trend Entry
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
This cross MA and trend line indicator defines entries based on fast and slow MA and on the previous bot or top. The entry is displayed together with indicative prices for target and stoploss. It also gives a indicative pending sl and tp in case you set a reverse stop order. The prices are based on tops and bots from my strategy which I use in my other indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56045. The entry shows you if a correction is strong and will become reverse trend or if the c
Simple Trend Follower
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
This is a simple trend indicator. It draws the arrows live and shows when the potential trend starts or ends. It is separated by my indicator for positions on the trend direction Cross MAs Trend Entry , so that you can use it practice with it and get more familiar with my strategies. Note : the indicator does not redraw arrows, it works absolutely live and for every period and simbol ( it is most optimized for M5 ) It has simple input parameters, the default values are optimized for M5 for most
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