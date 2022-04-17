Two bar Top and Bot

The indicator accepts three arguments:

Start bar - from which bar to start calculating

Size of the dot on the chart (in font size)

Distance from the top/bot

Note: the indicator works on the timeframe you are currently on

This indicator is very simple, does not distract you and will help you define better the trends and the channels.





Short video switching between timeframes with the indicator applied - https://gyazo.com/6a5c3174bce154eca31542e5667761b2





Version 1.07:Added alarm configuration when top/bot appears - off, only sound or popup.Added send email functionality when top/bot appears - on/offFixed issue when switching between periods to close the indicator.Note: select previous bar carefully, if it is too old, it will take long to calculate (example on 1M)