Two bar Top and Bot
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 17 April 2022
- Activations: 5
Indicator that shows two bars cluster bot and top. It will show you the forming top/bot based on the close prices. You can see the actual support and resistance.
The indicator accepts three arguments:
- Start bar - from which bar to start calculating
- Size of the dot on the chart (in font size)
- Distance from the top/bot
Note: the indicator works on the timeframe you are currently on
This indicator is very simple, does not distract you and will help you define better the trends and the channels.
Short video switching between timeframes with the indicator applied - https://gyazo.com/6a5c3174bce154eca31542e5667761b2
Version 1.07:
Added alarm configuration when top/bot appears - off, only sound or popup.
Added send email functionality when top/bot appears - on/off
Fixed issue when switching between periods to close the indicator.
Note: select previous bar carefully, if it is too old, it will take long to calculate (example on 1M)