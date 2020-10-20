Shadows

Simplest indicator for bar shadows. Very useful for Kangaroo Tail strategy.

"Shadows" - this is the distance from high and close of the bull bar and low and close of the bear bar.

The purpose of the shadow is to show you if the bar is strong or not. Whether it is internal to the trend or is external. It even helps determine if a trend is starting.

Input arguments:

  • How many prevoius bars to calculate
  • Value that should be passed to trigger the alarm
  • How many times to repeat the alarm (Put 0 if you don't want alarm for shadow)
  • Color of the shadow number that passes the alarm number
  • Bear shadow color
  • Bull shadow color
  • Font size
  • Distance from the bar (to display the shadow)
  • Font style

Note: the indicator works on the current timeframe

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Internal Bar
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simple indicator that shows internal (inside) bars. Internal bars are probably one of the best price action setups to trade Forex with. This is due to the fact that they are a high-chance Forex trading strategy. They provide traders with a nice risk-reward ratio for the simple reason that they require smaller stop-losses compared to other setups.  They can also be successfully utilised as reversal signals from key chart levels. Inside bar is a series of bars contained within the range of the co
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Average Bar Body
Georgi Gaydarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Very simple indicator that shows if body of a new bar is bigger than the average bar body. We can use the indicator to notice bars that are bigger than usual, for example this could mean a new trend. Input params: history bars to display from how many bars to get the average bar body To calculate only bars from the same type distance for the dots bull color bear color dot size
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External Bar
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simple indicator that shows external ( outside ) bars. In certain cases, external bars can be seen as strong trend bars instead of range bars. This can be observed when a with-trend external bar occurs at a reversal from a strong trend. It will help you notice more easily different patterns like - Inside-outside-inside, Inside- Inside -inside, outside - Inside -outside, etc. Works perfectly with my other free indicators Internal bar and Shadows Inputs: How many history bars to calculate on loa
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Trade Progress
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simple indicator that shows your history in pips and profit. You can use it to follow your progress on the positions. It shows you the trade progress only for the symbol that the indicator is on and only for your trade history. Label text is updated when order is closed. The text can be displayed on each corner, it is in the parameters. Basic input parameters: Label color Font size Conrner position Anchor position Note: corner and anchor have to be the same position.
FREE
Two bar Top and Bot
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Indicator that shows two bars cluster bot and top. It will show you the forming top/bot based on the close prices. You can see the actual support and resistance. The indicator accepts three arguments: Start bar - from which bar to start calculating Size of the dot on the chart (in font size) Distance from the top/bot Note: the indicator works on the timeframe you are currently on This indicator is very simple, does not distract you and will help you define better the trends and the channels. S
Two Shadows
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
Simplest indicator for bar shadows. Very useful for Kangaroo Tail strategy. "Shadows" - this is the distance from high and close of the bull bar and low and close of the bear bar. The purpose of the shadow is to show you if the bar is strong or not.  Whether it is internal to the trend or is external. It even helps determine if a trend is starting. Very easy to recognise the pattern of the kangaroo tail and the reverse bar. Input arguments: Timeframe How many prevoius bars to calculate Value of
Cross MAs Trend Entry
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
This cross MA and trend line indicator defines entries based on fast and slow MA and on the previous bot or top. The entry is displayed together with indicative prices for target and stoploss. It also gives a indicative pending sl and tp in case you set a reverse stop order. The prices are based on tops and bots from my strategy which I use in my other indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56045. The entry shows you if a correction is strong and will become reverse trend or if the c
Simple Trend Follower
Georgi Gaydarov
Indicators
This is a simple trend indicator. It draws the arrows live and shows when the potential trend starts or ends. It is separated by my indicator for positions on the trend direction Cross MAs Trend Entry , so that you can use it practice with it and get more familiar with my strategies. Note : the indicator does not redraw arrows, it works absolutely live and for every period and simbol ( it is most optimized for M5 ) It has simple input parameters, the default values are optimized for M5 for most
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