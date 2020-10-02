The arkdc module derives its name from the Ark data collector statement. The main purpose of this module is to instantly save incoming tick data to a csv file. How does this csv file differ from any ready-made csv file found in metatrader or imported from other sites? The data obtained with this module is each tick data that comes to the metatrader program. A lot of tick data can come in per second.But does the module only record tick data raw? The arkdc module saves not only incoming tick data, but also many results from these data, instantaneously and retrospectively, and saves them in csv files. So what is this momentary and retrospective data?

Speed Momentum Taken Way





Acceleration data gives us the amount of change in the current price, while speed data gives us how long this change lasts. On the other hand, the received road data gives us the exchange value of the tick data in retrospect. So, what can we use this data for? Daily analysis can be performed on this data using many auxiliary tools, such as the weka program. With the increase in the amount of data we have, we can perform weekly and monthly analyses and make future forecasts more comfortable.

Figure 4, Figure 5 and Figure 6 can be obtained with the help of the weka program. The weka program does not only perform visualization You can perform classification and clustering on the resulting data. Therefore, you can make retrospective analyses and future inferences using the arkdc module and the weka program.

Click here for Weka access link



