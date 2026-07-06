Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4

Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4 is a fast local trade copier for running Master and Receiver terminals on the same computer or VPS. It supports cross-platform copying between MT4, MT5 and cTrader terminals in any direction: MT4 ↔ MT5 ↔ cTrader, and all other combinations.

Copy trades locally without an external cloud relay. The Master publishes trade activity into a local bridge, and each Receiver controls what to copy, which Master accounts to accept, how to map symbols, how to size lots, and how to handle SL/TP, partial closes, pending orders, Telegram alerts, logs and export.

The local bridge can work with fast polling, configurable down to 0.1 seconds where supported by your setup. Actual execution speed still depends on terminal load, VPS performance, broker execution and market conditions.

MT5 Local CopierSetup guides and practical instructions

Main features

  • Local MT4/5 copying - copy trades between your own MT4 / MT5  terminals on one computer or VPS.
  • Fast local bridge - configurable polling down to 0.1 seconds, depending on settings and environment.
  • Master and Receiver roles - use one source account and one or more receiver accounts.
  • Multi-receiver setups - copy one Master account to several Receiver accounts.
  • Multi-master structure - organize different Masters through separate BridgeName values or receiver-side account filters.
  • Selected Master accounts - allow Receivers to accept only the source accounts you specify.
  • Read-only Master support - the Master can publish activity even when trading is disabled on that terminal. Receiver accounts still need trading permission.


Copying control

  • Market orders - copy BUY and SELL trades.
  • Full close synchronization - close linked receiver trades when the Master closes.
  • Partial close copying - keep receiver exposure aligned after partial closes.
  • SL/TP synchronization - copy initial SL/TP and later SL/TP changes when enabled.
  • Pending order management - copy pending order placement, modification, cancellation and execution follow-up.
  • Buy/Sell filter - accept both directions, BUY only or SELL only.
  • Reverse mode - intentionally copy opposite direction when required.


Symbol mapping and lot sizing

  • Automatic symbol mapping - handle common broker suffixes, prefixes and symbol variants.
  • Manual mapping - override mapping when a custom match is needed, for example XAUUSD=GOLD.
  • Mapping dashboard - review active, pending and accepted mappings from the interface.
  • Same, Fixed and Multiplier lot modes - choose simple receiver-side sizing.
  • Balance and equity scaling - scale receiver lots according to account size.
  • Lot limits - apply minimum and maximum receiver lot controls.


Protection and diagnostics

  • Same-account protection - block copying when Master and Receiver are the same trading account.
  • Loop protection - prevent receiver-copied trades from being republished as new Master trades.
  • Receiver validation - check bridge, source account, symbol, lot size and broker trading conditions.
  • Reconnect handling - after restart or connection loss, the Receiver checks current Master status before acting on old data.
  • Execution reporting - show skipped trades, rejected orders, invalid symbols, disabled trading, market closed errors, volume errors and broker retcodes.


Monitoring, alerts and export

  • Telegram alerts - receive Master events, copy results, skipped actions, errors and warnings.
  • Privacy options - hide lot size or account details in Telegram messages when needed.
  • Copier log - review copied, skipped, warning, error and system events.
  • CSV and HTML export - export copier activity for review, reporting and account comparison.


Interface

  • Chart dashboard - monitor Master status, Receiver status, mappings, copied activity, Telegram status and errors.
  • Movable dashboard panels - arrange modules side by side on the chart.
  • Switch view - use one active module or dashboard layout with several visible panels.
  • Trade Panel - open and manage trades directly from the copier interface.
  • Tiny mode - compact monitoring view for small VPS screens or multi-terminal layouts.
  • UI scaling - adjust panel size for laptops, VPS windows and high-resolution monitors.
  • Themes and languages - Dark, Light and Dune themes with English, Spanish, Russian interface options.


Customer support

If you encounter any issue during setup or use, please contact us directly. Most copier issues are caused by simple configuration details such as BridgeName mismatch, symbol mapping, broker lot limits, disabled trading, missing WebRequest permission or invalid stop levels. These are usually solved quickly after checking the copier log and setup details.


Signalator ecosystem

Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4 is part of the Signalator trading utility ecosystem, which includes tools for instant trade notifications, summaries, Telegram reporting, multi-terminal execution workflows, licensing, access control and user management software.

You may also be interested in Multi TF Trade Symbol Scanner Alerts, a Signalator tool for scanning selected symbols, comparing trend direction across multiple timeframes and receiving market-condition alerts.

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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Tuan Nghia Phan
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
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