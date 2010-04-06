News Trapping Instant Button

This Utilities Expert Advisor will help traders set News Traps instantly. Usually, news-trapping traders open both SELL and BUY limit orders 10-5 minutes before high-impact news is released. You can wait until it hits Take Profit (TP), or you can also use the close button to close all or several orders in one click.

Please note that even though this is an Expert Advisor (EA), it doesn't open orders automatically. Traders need to click the "OPEN TRAP!" button, and the script will execute limit orders for BUY and SELL simultaneously with SL and TP parameters.

Button Features:
  1. OPEN TRAP: Executes Limit Orders based on properties.
  2. Close Pair: Closes all open positions in the current Pair/window.
  3. Close All: Closes all open positions (all pairs).
  4. Close Profit: Closes all open positions, only for profitable positions.

Properties:

  • Lot Size: The lot size for the orders (both BUY and SELL).
  • Pips Limit Order: Length/gap between the current price and your limit order.
  • Pips TP: Take Profit target in pips.
  • Pips SL: Stop Loss target in pips (leave as 0 if you don't want to set SL).


You can leave the properties setting as default, and after clicking "OPEN TRAP", you can move the orders based on your strategy.

Please note that for fast-moving markets (XAU, NASDAQ, etc.), you need to set Pips Limit Order, Pips TP, and Pips SL bigger (for example, 10 times the normal properties). If you need to be sure, we suggest you try it on a demo account first.

If you have any questions, you can ask me at tradeseraph@gmail.com







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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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William Putra Sera
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Use this multifunction button to execute orders instantly! Several buttons will handle: 1. BUY: Open a BUY order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config). 2. SELL: Open a SELL order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config). 3. LOCK PAIR: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on the currently opened chart (current pair). 4. LOCK ALL: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on all your open positions (all pairs). 5. Cl
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William Putra Sera
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The Gap Momentum Expert Advisor is the ultimate Forex Robot designed to capture the best moments when market gaps occur. This EA will detect and compare several data points such as volume, pair, and time frame to determine whether the gap is real or a fakeout. To maintain the risk, this EA always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening the order. The recommended Risk-Reward ratio is 1:2, meaning the reward ratio is twice as big as the risk. We have already tested it for more than 5 years
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