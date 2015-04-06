AI US30 D1 Scalper

  • Experts
  • Bishoy Yacob
    Bishoy Yacob

    Bishoy Yacob

    Hello! I’m Bishoy, a dedicated MQL5 developer with a passion for crafting innovative trading solutions. With a strong background in financial markets and a deep understanding of algorithmic trading, I specialize in developing robust and efficient trading robots, custom indicators, and scripts for
  • Version: 1.2
  • Activations: 11
 

Welcome to AI US30 Daily Scalper EA!

Download the Setfile

Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward, modelling every tick based on real ticks.


Act fast—just a few copies remain at the current price before it gets to $197!

Check live signals for 4 EAs US30 D1, US30 M1, US500 M2, DE40 M10.

*** Purchase This EA or US30 M1 Scalper, and get DE40 for free! ** Contact me in messages, for more details

Built to follow trends in the D1 timeframe. The EA strategy is based on price action and the only used indicator is the ATR to find the best entry price according to the volatility. All trades have a stop loss and take profit, and use a trailing stop and trailing take profits to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. The system is built on trading breakouts and engulfing D1 candles. US30 is the best symbol for this strategy, as it has the highest Return to drawdown ratio.


US30 Backtest shows a stable growth curve that has a 95% win rate.


No "neural network/machine learning Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk.

As a developer, I have 10+ years of experience in creating automated trading systems. If you have any questions, reach out to me through messages and comments.

If you like the EA, please leave a review explaining your thoughts.



Running Recommendations

  • Recommended Symbol : US30
  • Time period: D1
  • Running funds: It is recommended to be above $1000.
  • Account type: No special requirements, the Returns are better with low spreads.
  • Leverage: No special requirements.
  • It is recommended to install on VPS.

    Advisor's advantages:

    • Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important. 
    • Suitable for PROP FIRMS Just lower the risk to 1%. 
    • Suitable for both beginners and professional traders.
    • Can work with any broker.

Description of US30 D1 Scalper Parameters: From the Setfile. Follow these settings when you are back testing.

General Settings:

  • Magic_Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades, set to 240520 . This number helps differentiate its trades from others on the same account.
  • Order_Comment: A comment for all trades, set to "US30 D1 Scalper" , useful for identifying trades in your trading history.
  • Slippage: The maximum allowable price slippage in points, set to 500 (in points), This controls how much the execution price can deviate from the requested price.

Entry Settings:

  • Max_Trades_Per_Day: Limits the number of trades per day, set to 1. If set to 0 , there's no limit on the number of trades.
  • Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR: Defines the minimum size of the signal candle body as a multiple of the ATR (Average True Range), set to 1.4
  • Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR_TF: The timeframe used to calculate the ATR, set to 4 hours.
  • Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR_Period: The number of periods for the ATR calculation, set to 14.

Money Management:

  • Lot_Method: The method used to calculate the lot size. Set to Auto Lot Size.
  • LotSize1: The fixed lot size for each trade, set to 0.1 lots.
  • RiskAmount: The percentage of account equity risked per trade when using auto lot sizing, set to 5% .
  • Min_Lots1: The minimum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 0.1 lots.
  • Max_Lots1: The maximum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 300 lots.

Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) Settings:

  • SL_X_Times_Previous_Bar_Height: Sets the Stop Loss as a multiple of the previous bar's height, set to 0.6.
  • TP_1_X_Times_SL: The first Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.2.
  • TP_1_Close_Percent: The percentage of the position closed at the first TP level, set to 100% .
  • TP_2_X_Times_SL: The second Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.3.
  • TP_2_Close_Percent: The percentage of the position closed at the second TP level, set to 100% .
  • Use_BE_On_TP_2: If true, the Stop Loss is moved to breakeven at the second TP level.
  • TP_Final_X_Times_SL: The final Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.5.

Trailing Stop Settings:

  • Use_TrailingStop: true, the EA uses a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor .
  • Trailing_Stop_Trigger_Only_In_Profit: true, the trailing stop only activates when the trade is in profit.
  • Trailing_X_Times_ATR: The distance of the trailing stop from the current price, set as a multiple of the ATR, set to 1.

ATR Settings:

  • ATR_TF: The timeframe for the ATR calculation, set to 1 hour .
  • ATR_Period: The period for the ATR calculation, set to 14 .

Exit Settings:

  • Use_Exit_At_Opposite_Signal: false, If true, the EA exits trades when an opposite signal is generated.
  • Use_Exit_Time: false, If true, the EA exits all trades at a specific time, set to "23:00" .
  • Exit_Time: The specific time to exit all trades, set to "23:00" .

Time Filter:

  • Use_TimeFilter: false, the EA will only trade during specific Times.
  • PeriodBegin: The start time for trading, set to "00:00" Broker Time.
  • PeriodEnd: The end time for trading, set to "00:00" .

This comprehensive guide provides you with all the details needed to understand and customize the EA according to your trading style and market conditions.

Before you buy US30 Daily Scalper EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.



Recommended products
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
Usdjpy Killer MT4
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
USDJPY Killer   a powerful and unique expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Unlike most robots on the market that are hastily put together and sold to maximize profits from naive buyers, USDJPY Killer is built on a discretionary and psychologically sound approach to the market. This EA was not created to be a money-making product for mass distribution, but rather as a temporary release to raise capital for a larger goal: launching my own proprietary trading firm.   Once
Monkey EA
Vojtech Svobodnik
Experts
Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD . It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 . You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too. Monkey EA offers hight profit factor  and small drawndown . All trades are covers by TakeProfit  and StopLoss ! Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous star
NC Strength EA
Liji Chen
Experts
NC Strength EA is a trending single EA system that supports single currency or multi currency operations. The EA's algorithm tries to determine a trend reversal in the short term and send orders. The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too. Parameters MoneyManagementType: Fund management model. Risk: Percentage of funding risk. Lots: Order Lots. MagicNumber: Chart unique identifier (please set different values for multiple charts). RiakLevel: The ri
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.23 (13)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.43 (63)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilities
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
UsdJpy Pro
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for     H1   trade! We d
UsdJpy Pro 2
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please   change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use   H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for       H1   trad
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
The fx runner
Abdellatif El Alama
Experts
THE FX RUNNER THE MOST PROFITABLE EXPERT IN THE MARKET IT WORKS GREAT WITH EUR/USD GBP/USD AND YOU CAN TEST IT ALSO ON ANY OTHER PAIRS TIME FRAME 15 MINUTES OR YOU CAN TEST IT ALSO ON ANY TIME FRAMES When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle. HAPPY TRADING FOR ANY QUESTIONS YOU CAN CONTACT ME AT ANYTIME  HAPPY PIPS :) Recommendations :  THE FX RUNNER THE MOST PROFITABLE EXPERT IN THE MARKE
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Breakout Follower With Super Security
Ji Sui Song
Experts
1 max spread need less than 50 pips,or you will not got profit 2 almost not need to optimization 3 most time it will open orders ,no position, it usually take 1 to 2 months to get profit. 4  change trade_lots according your money.  usually   100 usd for 0.1 lots. 5 i test on eurusd ,it almost no loss. 6 best trade on that change quickly tell me about your trade if you have any question
The Secret of Dow
Ng Eng Zhan
Experts
About The Secret of Dow The Secret of Dow  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Dow Jones (US30) prices. The advantages of The Secret of Dow:- Easy plug and play, worry free with easy param
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (5)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
PriceA GOLD
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using common price action. Trade base on selected hour. Recommended for GOLD but it can be run and test for other instruments. Auto cutloss & counter trade if price action failed. Auto lot calculate after loss. (Trade that open by EA with same magic number). Lot calculate based on loss & target profit in ($). Able to set total counter trade. (Recommended 3x) Counter trade will be reset before next signal. NOTE: Can refer  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2057996 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
More from author
US30 Scalper MT5
Bishoy Yacob
Experts
Welcome to US30 Scalper EA! Download the Setfile Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward,  modelling   every tick based on real ticks. Act fast—just a few copies remain at the current price before it gets to $297! Check  live signals  for 4 EAs US30 D1, M1, US500 M2, DE40 M10. Account Details for Demonstration: To view the trading EAs in action, log in to the following live account.        Account Number:  8328683 Password:   WM6nCb?6M0+5 Server:  EquitiGroupLtd-Live **
US500 Trend Scalper
Bishoy Yacob
Experts
Welcome to US500 Scalper EA! Download the Setfile Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward,  modelling   every tick based on real ticks. Heads up—just a few copies remain at the current price before it goes up to $497! Check  live signals  for 4 EAs US30 D1, US30 M1, DE40 M10,  US500 M2 . *** Purchase US30 D1, or M1 Scalper EA and get DE40 EA for free! ** Contact me in messages, for more details. Account Details for Demonstration: To view the trading EAs in action, log in t
DE40 Scalper MT5
Bishoy Yacob
Experts
Welcome to DE40 Scalper EA! Download the Setfile Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward,  modelling   every tick based on real ticks. Act fast—just a few copies remain at the current price before it gets to $397! Check  live signals  for 4 EAs US30 D1, M1, US500 M2, and DE40 M10. Account Details for Demonstration: To view the trading EAs in action, log in to the following live account.        Account Number:  8328683 Password:   WM6nCb?6M0+5 Server:  EquitiGroupLtd-Live
US30 Daily Scalper MT5
Bishoy Yacob
Experts
Welcome to AI US30 Daily Scalper EA! Download the Setfile Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward,  modelling   every tick based on real ticks. Act fast—just a few copies remain at the current price before it gets to $197! MT4 Version Check  live signals  for 4 EAs US30 D1, US30 M1, US500 M2, DE40 M10. *** Purchase This EA or US30 M1 Scalper, and get DE40 for free! ** Contact me in messages, for more details Account Details for Demonstration: To view the trading EAs in
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review