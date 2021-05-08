Turn 180
- Indicators
-
Yuniesky Carralero CuellarCOMPUTER SCIENTIST
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 May 2021
This indicator draws the RED - GREEN and GREEN - RED candlestick pattern, the green candles that close above their previous red candle, and the red candles closing below your previous green candle.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MdJvatl_mng
Input Parameters
1. RED - GREEN: Draw the green candles that close above their previous red candle.
2. GREEN - RED: Draw the red candles that close below their previous green candle.
3. PREV CANDLE: Draw previous candle.
4. RED - RED / GREEN - GREEN: Shows the green candles that close above its previous green candle and also shows the red candles that close below its previous red candle.
5. M20 ABOVE / BELOW: Draw only the RED-GREEN candles with low higher than M20 and the GREEN-RED candles with high lower than M20.
6. M20 INC / DEC: Draw only RED-GREEN candles with M20 sloping and GREEN-RED candles with M20 declining.
7. M20 NEAR: Show only GREEN-RED candles with high or RED-GREEN candles with low near M20.
1. Simple Moving Average 20
2. Simple Moving Average 200
3. Period Separators
4. ASK line
Support
I will be happy to hear your recommendations to improve this product.
Author
Yuniesky Carralero Cuellar, Computer Scientist
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