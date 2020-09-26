Limitless EA is a martingale based EA, which provide a lot of configuration to customize your martingale strategy to suit your personal risk profile.

Trading Strategy

Main characteristic of this EA:

Martingale based strategy.

Determine very short term trend as the aim is to get small profit on each trade.

Open more trades to ensure the profit target is closer to current price.

Earn small profit for each trades and extremely large volume of trading everyday.

Profit from the volatility of the market.

This EA is more risky but it is also more profitable if compared with Ophiuchus. If you are looking for a lot safer EA, go for Ophiuchus.

Live Account Result

For real account result, you can refer to my Limitless Signal, which managed using this EA. You can also search in myfxbook for "Limitless", you will find a few other but only the system with "Limitless" is the right. Result summary is as following.

Started the account with USD2000 on 27 Jul 2020.

Earn 100% (around USD 2000) around 2 month period.

Daily profit is estimated around 1-2%

Available Setting

Profit Target for each Order - Profit target in fractional pip for every open order.

Starting Lots - The lot size for first order. The lot size will increase in the subsequent order. You must set this with a ratio of USD2000 capital for 0.01 lot.

Maximum # of trades - Maximum number of orders the EA allow to open in on Martingale series of order. You can lower this number to reduce risk and the chance of MC. Lower number of this value will increase the chance that the work will not able to close as it is too far from target profit.

Max Spread Allow - Only will open order if the spread is within this value. Change it based on your broker's spread.

Enable Last Trade - If this is enabled(set to true), no new order will open after the ordes series are closed. Handy when you want it to stop trading after the current orders are closed.

Magic Number - Unique identifier for orders traded by this EA.

Next Pipsgap - The minimum pips gap to have from the last traded entry price. Default set to 0. 0 will use its default logic for next pipsgap which is between 25-50.

Lot Multiplier - Lot size multiplier for next order. Increase this number will make your orders target price always very close to target price and easier to close, but it will increase the chance of MC if the trend didn't rebound.



Re-update Profit Target - If you set to yes, it will recalculate your profit target and update all TP for opening orders. It will only run once when you click ok on the configuration panel. This is useful when you change your profit target or you close certain opening order manually.

Broker's Requirement

Use broker with no commission charge

Preferably with no swap fee too

Leverage must be 1:500 or above

Can run on Cents account or Micro Account if you want to start with smaller capital.

Run this EA on EURUSD on M1 timeframe. I received feedback from other users that it works great on other currency too, but do test it yourself with own risk.

If you are looking for broker that fulfill the above criteria, you can either use FBS or XM.

Alternative of running the EA on your machine for 24 hours, you can also opt to purchase the trading signal of Limitless here . You can save the hassle for the setup and running it 24 by 5 trading day.

Risk Management

This EA is using Martingale based strategy. All Martingale strategy always has a risk of Margin Call (MC).

For this EA, the risk is very high but the profitability is very high too. Based on the past performance, you can get back 100% capital within 2-3 month time. Hence, you have to view this strategy is like doing business. Doing business will have cost and MC is the cost of using this EA. As long as in longer term, the profitability is higher than the cost of MC, then this is a business that worth to invest.

Follow belows to control your risk:

Follow capital/account requirement above.

Transfer out your profit as frequent as possible

All the money in your account is at risk. So control the amount in the account to control the risk.

Contact

Follow my FB page or PM me there.

Follow my Telegram Channel or add my Telegram.

If you have any review or comment, please let me know.







































































































































































































































