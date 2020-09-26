Limitless

3.67

Limitless EA is a martingale based EA, which provide a lot of configuration to customize your martingale strategy to suit your personal risk profile.

Trading Strategy

 Main characteristic of this EA:

  • Martingale based strategy.

  • Determine very short term trend as the aim is to get small profit on each trade.

  • Open more trades to ensure the profit target is closer to current price.

  • Earn small profit for each trades and extremely large volume of trading everyday.

  • Profit from the volatility of the market.

  • This EA is more risky but it is also more profitable if compared with Ophiuchus. If you are looking for a lot safer EA, go for Ophiuchus.

Live Account Result

For real account result, you can refer to my Limitless Signal, which managed using this EA. You can also search in myfxbook for "Limitless", you will find a few other but only the system with "Limitless" is the right. Result summary is as following. 

  • Started the account with USD2000 on 27 Jul 2020. 

  • Earn 100% (around USD 2000) around 2 month period.

  • Daily profit is estimated around 1-2% 

Available Setting

  • Profit Target for each Order - Profit target in fractional pip for every open order.

  • Starting Lots - The lot size for first order. The lot size will increase in the subsequent order. You must set this with a ratio of USD2000 capital for 0.01 lot.

  • Maximum # of trades - Maximum number of orders the EA allow to open in on Martingale series of order. You can lower this number to reduce risk and the chance of MC. Lower number of this value will increase the chance that the work will not able to close as it is too far from target profit.

  • Max Spread Allow - Only will open order if the spread is within this value. Change it based on your broker's spread.

  • Enable Last Trade - If this is enabled(set to true), no new order will open after the ordes series are closed. Handy when you want it to stop trading after the current orders are closed.

  • Magic Number - Unique identifier for orders traded by this EA. 

  • Next Pipsgap - The minimum pips gap to have from the last traded entry price. Default set to 0. 0 will use its default logic for next pipsgap which is between 25-50.

  • Lot Multiplier - Lot size multiplier for next order. Increase this number will make your orders target price always very close to target price and easier to close, but it will increase the chance of MC if the trend didn't rebound.

  • Re-update Profit Target - If you set to yes, it will recalculate your profit target and update all TP for opening orders. It will only run once when you click ok on the configuration panel. This is useful when you change your profit target or you close certain opening order manually.

Broker's Requirement

  • Use broker with no commission charge

  • Preferably with no swap fee too

  • Leverage must be 1:500 or above

  • Can run on Cents account or Micro Account if you want to start with smaller capital.

  • Run this EA on EURUSD on M1 timeframe. I received feedback from other users that it works great on other currency too, but do test it yourself with own risk.

If you are looking for broker that fulfill the above criteria, you can either use FBS or XM

Alternative of running the EA on your machine for 24 hours, you can also opt to purchase the trading signal of Limitless here . You can save the hassle for the setup and running it 24 by 5 trading day. 

Risk Management

This EA is using Martingale based strategy. All Martingale strategy always has a risk of Margin Call (MC).

For this EA, the risk is very high but the profitability is very high too. Based on the past performance, you can get back 100% capital within 2-3 month time. Hence, you have to view this strategy is like doing business. Doing business will have cost and MC is the cost of using this EA. As long as in longer term, the profitability is higher than the cost of MC, then this is a business that worth to invest. 

Follow belows to control your risk:

  • Follow capital/account requirement above.

  • Transfer out your profit as frequent as possible

  • All the money in your account is at risk. So control the amount in the account to control the risk.

Contact

Follow my FB page or PM me there.

Follow my Telegram Channel or add my Telegram

If you have any review or comment, please let me know.



























































Reviews 3
tzq1985
334
tzq1985 2020.12.02 13:56 
 

目前使用挺不错的！作者热心解答每个问题。ea使用方便，目前正在测试别的货币对上运行 。希望能成功

Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.11.16 12:02 
 

One of the best EAs I ever worked with. Easy to set up and with very high profit. Limitless can work not only with EURUSD, but with many other FX pairs and metals. The author is very helpful and answers to all questions.

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Leonid Arkhipov
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
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4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
Jakiro
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Jakiro, the Twin Head Dragon in Dota Game, is a ranged intelligence hero who utilizes the powers of ice and fire with powerful linear area spells. Having the same characteristics as Jakiro, Jakiro EA is a duo-thread EA that can monitor the market to buy and sell the same pair of currency simultaneously. This provides Jakiro EA’s ability to profit no matter in an uptrend or downtrend market. Jakiro EA Strategy Martingale + Hedging + Compounding Martingale - The EA will open more orders with hig
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Yuri Ghiani
1058
Yuri Ghiani 2021.02.24 17:30 
 

danger martingale

Limitless Trading Enterprise
5655
Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2021.02.24 23:08
Glad you like it :) Happy Trading !
tzq1985
334
tzq1985 2020.12.02 13:56 
 

目前使用挺不错的！作者热心解答每个问题。ea使用方便，目前正在测试别的货币对上运行 。希望能成功

Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.11.16 12:02 
 

One of the best EAs I ever worked with. Easy to set up and with very high profit. Limitless can work not only with EURUSD, but with many other FX pairs and metals. The author is very helpful and answers to all questions.

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