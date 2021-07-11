Jakiro
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.4
- Updated: 3 January 2023
- Activations: 5
Jakiro, the Twin Head Dragon in Dota Game, is a ranged intelligence hero who utilizes the powers of ice and fire with powerful linear area spells.
Having the same characteristics as Jakiro, Jakiro EA is a duo-thread EA that can monitor the market to buy and sell the same pair of currency simultaneously.This provides Jakiro EA’s ability to profit no matter in an uptrend or downtrend market.
Jakiro EA Strategy
-
Martingale + Hedging + Compounding
-
Martingale - The EA will open more orders with higher lot size to average the price and bring the profit target closer to current price.
-
Hedging - Duo-Thread to open buy orders and sell orders separately. Both thread will monitor the market every minutes to look for opportunity to buy and sell.
-
Compounding - It will auto compound lot size based on the account balance. This feature is enabled by default and can only use for EURUSD pair. If you use it for different pair, you need to disable auto compound.
-
Short Term Trend Detection - Detect the short term trend for the market and will only open new trade when the short term trend is in favour.
-
Risk selection - Option to select risk profile for the EA based on your own risk tolerance level. All back test result for each risk profile is provided.
Back test Result
All backtest are tested with the following profile
-
Period - Jan 2017 till May 2021 (53 months in total)
-
EURUSD
-
M1 Timeframe
-
Reliable Historical Data from Swiss Bank
|Risk
|Initial Deposit (USD)
|Total Net Profit (USD)
|Total Trade
|Gain Percentage
|Low
|5,250
|64,454.90
|16,261
|1,227%
|Medium
|4,000
|112,925.85
|16,344
|2,823%
|High
|3,750
|133,291.26
|16,362
|3,554%
The initial profit might not that attractive but after some time, the profit will grow due to compounding effect.
Please take note that history is not equalled to future. Great backtest result does not guaranteed future result.
All Martingale strategy will always has risk of margin call. Only put in amount that you are afford to risk in this strategy.
-
Starting Lots - The lot size for first order. The lot size will increase in the subsequent order. If you enabled Auto Compound(default), this value is not used.
-
Maximum # of trades - Maximum number of orders the EA allow to open in on Martingale series of order. You can lower this number to reduce risk and the chance of MC. Lower number of this value will increase the chance that the order will not able to close as it is too far from target profit.
-
Max Spread Allow - Only will open order if the spread is within this value. Change it based on your broker's spread.
-
Enable Last Trade - If this is enabled(set to true), no new order will open after the ordes series are closed. Handy when you want it to stop trading after the current orders are closed.
-
Magic Number - Unique identifier for orders traded by this EA.
-
Use broker with no commission charge
-
Preferably with no swap fee
-
Leverage must be 1:500 or above
-
Can run on Cents account or Micro Account if you want to start with smaller capital.
-
Run this EA on EURUSD on M1 timeframe.
-
Minimum capital must follow the initial capital based on the risk profile. Eg, If risk profile is medium, minimum amount to start is USD 4,000. If risk profile is high, minimum deposit is USD 3,750.
If you are looking for broker that fulfil the above criteria, you can either use FBS.
Risk Management
This EA is using Martingale based strategy. All Martingale strategy always has a risk of Margin Call (MC).
Follow bellows to control your risk:
-
Follow capital/account requirement above.
-
All the money in your account is at risk. So control the amount in the account to control the risk.
For more information about this EA, you can refer the google slide here.
Follow my FB page or PM us here.
Follow my Telegram Channel or add my Telegram.