Risk Lot Size Calculator

What should be the Lot Size of our next trade ? is a very common and an important question. We don't want to burn our account by placing higher lots or neither want less profit by placing small lots even when we have capacity to place a reasonable lot size. The Risk Lot Calculator is a simple and efficient small tool that will assist your trading and help you choosing lot size by risking your account balance of your own choice. It will tell you how much lot size will risk your how much account balance.

Parameters It Consider



The tool consider following parameters to tell you the desired lot size.

1. Risk Percentage you mention

2. Stoploss of the trade

3. Account Balance

4. Currency Pair it is running

Important Note

For EURUSD trade lot size calculation you need to place it on EURUSD chart similarly on GBPUSD trade lot size calculation you need to place the tool on GBPUSD chart so it give you the lot size decision according to your currency features.

It will work with all forex pairs, commodities, metals and cryptos.

This will not work on the strategy tester.



