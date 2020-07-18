News Alert On Telegram

Introduction

News is basic requirement for trading now a days. Due to its biased impact on the market a trader should be proactive to deal such scenarios before they arises. In this news alert indicator you have multi currency option to scan news for different pairs and notify you on Telegram, email, mobile push notification and chart alert. You can turn on/off any of the alert you need. It has two different option one is alerting you X min (user input) before the news and second is alerting you Y min (user input) after the news so you would know that the currency is safe now for trading. Our target is to keep the trader up to date with the market news. The news source in this Alert system is Forex Factory. In which you can apply filter of high, medium and low impact news. The news alert system is quite simple and easy to use. For any query you can comment and feel free to ask.


HOW IT WORKS

  1. First you need to add these two links in the allowed section.  
    (a) https://nfs.faireconomy.media (for news data)
    (b) https://api.telegram.org (if you want alert on telegram)
         (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL)
  2. Then in the inputs you have option for multiple currency charts. Write the currency pairs on which you want to check the news related to them.
  3. Choose the time of alert before and after the news to alert you before the news and when the impact stops.
  4. Add the GMT difference of your broker time. Shown in Market window.
  5. For the telegram alert you need to write your public channel user name. Found in the share link of telegram like https://t.me/forexNewsChannelPublic . The username of the channel is forexNewsChannelPublic. The alert system will keep you updated about the news on this channel.

For Telegram Alert

For telegram alert you first need to create a public channel where you get your news alert. After creating your own channel add a bot as admin. Bot user name is @kannyNewsSenderBot . Add this bot to so he could post the news in the channel from the mt4 EA data collection. 

Note

Free Demo version is not available. As this News EA works on the live chart and can't check on strategy tester.


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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Risk calculation
Uzair Tahir
Utilities
Introduction This will calculate the risk taken only on EURUSD on going trades (both market order or pending) in dollar or euro. The risk is depending upon the lot size and stoploss you choose for the trade. Trades it consider Only EURUSD Types of Trades Direct Market order Pending Trades Please note Customization is also available for the function. For more details feel free to contact. 
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Risk Lot Size Calculator
Uzair Tahir
Utilities
Introduction What should be the Lot Size of our next trade ? is a very common and an important question. We don't want to burn our account by placing higher lots or neither want less profit by placing small lots even when we have capacity to place a reasonable lot size. The Risk Lot Calculator is a simple and efficient small tool that will assist your trading and help you choosing lot size by risking your account balance of your own choice. It will tell you how much lot size will risk your how
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reverse0099 2021.03.22 02:24 
 

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Uzair Tahir
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Reply from developer Uzair Tahir 2021.03.23 16:08
Don't worry sir actually the news link is down we have worked on it and now it is LIVE again kindly check it and let me know.
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