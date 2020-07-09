Dashboard Trading Pro

Dashboard Trading Pro is tools to help you with manual trading.


Feature :

1. You can create an order where the lot size will be automatic calculate from the percentage balance at stake if you lose.

2. You can specify how many pips for stop loss and Take Profit.

3. You can close all trades for active pair.

4. You can close all trades for all pairs.

5. You can set alerts when the equity loss reaches a certain percentage.

6. Information for today profit/loss in percentage and value.

7. Information Total lot use for open trade and the maximum number of lots that can be used.



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Olivos Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that use  Support and Resistance Strategy. Support and resistance is one of the most widely followed   technical analysis techniques   in the financial markets. It is a simple method to analyze a chart quickly to determine T he direction of the market  and T iming an entry in the market . Olivos Pro  also use three moving average indicator to  determine the market is sideways. Currency Pair : EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
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