DSProFx Trade Manager and Calculator
- Experts
-
Donald Reeves SihombingPost freelance job for me : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=DSPro
Email : dsprofx.ea@gmail.com
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 16 February 2024
- Activations: 5
Use this EA to calculate your trade volume!
This is a semi-automatic EA.
Abilities
- Calculate trade volume based on risk percent of Account Equity or Account Balance.
- Calculate the Take Profit based on risk/reward ratio.
- Break-even system.
- Trailing Stop system.
Parameters on Dashboard
- Lot Size - Trade volume.
- Take Profit (Points) - Take Profit in Points.
- Stop Loss (Points) - Stop Loss in Points.
- Enable Risk Percent - True/False. Option to calculate trade volume automatically by Account Equity or Account Balance.
- Risk Percent - Number of risk in percentage (%).
- Risk/Reward Ratio - True/False. Option to calculate Take Profit distance automatically.
- Enable Breakeven - True/False. Option to enable Breakeven system
- BreakEven Start (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Breakeven system.
- BreakEven Size (Points) - Breakeven size from open price (Points).
- Enable Trailing Stop - True/False. Option to activate the Trailing Stop system.
- Start Trailing Stop (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Trailing Stop system.
- Trailing Stop (Points) - The distance in Points for the Trailing Stop system.
- Trailing Stop Step (Points) - The step distance to move the Trailing Stop.
- PO Distance from Current Price - Distance to place the Pending Orders (Points).
- Order Buttons