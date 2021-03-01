DSProFx Order Close Manager

You do the trades, let DSProFx Order Close Manager do the rest!

You can open the trades manually or by other EA, and DSProFx Order Close Manager will help you closing your opened orders automatically.


Abilities

This EA give you some options to close your orders : by Hard SL & TP, Hidden SL & TP, Breakeven level, Trailing Stop, Profit Target ($), Moving Average Crossing, Time, Equity Growth and Trend Line.


Parameters on Dashboard

  • Take Profit (Points) - Take Profit in Points.
  • Stop Loss (Points) - Stop Loss in Points.
  • Hidden TP (Points) - Hidden Take Profit in Points.
  • Hidden SL (Points) - Hidden Stop Loss in Points.
  • Enable Breakeven - True/False. Option to enable Breakeven system
  • BreakEven Start (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Breakeven system.
  • BreakEven Size (Points) - Breakeven size from open price (Points).
  • Enable Trailing Stop - True/False. Option to activate the Trailing Stop system.
  • Start Trailing Stop (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Trailing Stop system.
  • Trailing Stop (Points) - The distance in Points for the Trailing Stop system.
  • Trailing Stop Step (Points) - The step distance to move the Trailing Stop.
  • Enable Close by Profit Target - True/False. Option to enable closing by profit in currency.
  • Profit Target ($) - Profit target in currency. It is total profit of all orders on the chart only.
  • Enable Close by 1 MA Crossing - True/False. Option to enable closing orders after a candle cross the MA.
  • Enable Close by 2 MA Crossing - True/False. Option to enable closing by 2 Moving Average crossing. Orders will be closed after candle closed (at the next new candle).
  • Enable Close by Time - True/False. Option to enable closing orders at a certain time on that day. 
  • Close Time (Market Watch) - Close time in format  "hh:mm".
  • Enable Close by Trend Line - True/False. Option to enable closing orders by Trend Line.
  • Enable Close by Horizontal Line - True/False. Option to enable closing orders by Horizontal Line. 
  • Close by Equity Growth - True/False. Option to enable closing all orders (including other charts/symbols) based on account equity growth.
  • Equity Growth Type - Type of equity growth.
    1. Equity Amount ($) - Based on amount of money in currency.
    2. Equity Percent (%) - Based on percent of account equity. The value is already in percent.
  • Equity Growth Target - Target value based on Equity Growth Type.
  • Fixed Target (for Equity Percent type) - True/False. This option is only working on Equity Percent (%).
    • If True, then growth target is calculated based on update equity.
    • If False, then growth target is calculated based on Account Balance at the time of EA attachment.


Parameters on Setting

  • Pop Up Alert - True/False. Alert on MT4.
  • Send Email -True/False. Option to send email.
  • Push Notification - True/False. Option to push notification to gadget.

 



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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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DSProFx Momentum Indicator is a forex indicator that works based on market price momentum calculation which shows combination of two different timeframes. Concept DSProFx Momentum Indicator works in any timeframe with the main concept is giving momentum index to each candle or bar which is calculated from the Bar Volume , LookBack Period and Candle Direction (Bearish or Bullish). Formula Momentum Index = Sum (Bar Volume * Weight) / Total Weight. Features DSProFx Momentum Indicator is a separa
DSProFx TrendLine EA
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DSProFx Trade Manager and Calculator
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Experts
Use this EA to calculate your trade volume! This is a semi-automatic EA. Abilities Calculate trade volume based on risk percent of Account Equity or Account Balance. Calculate the Take Profit based on risk/reward ratio. Break-even system. Trailing Stop system. Parameters on Dashboard Lot Size  - Trade volume. Take Profit (Points)  - Take Profit in Points. Stop Loss (Points)  - Stop Loss in Points. Enable Risk Percent - True/False. Option to calculate trade volume automatically by Account Equit
DSProFx Fibo Momentum
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DSProFx Fibo-Momentum Expert Advisor is a fully   automated  Forex robot.  Concept, Timeframe and Pairs DSProFx Fibo-Momentum works in time frame H1 and H4 . The lower the time frame, the higher the risk will be. It works based on combination of DSProFx Momentum Indicator  ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27348 ) and Fibonacci level . In some cases, it may open multiple trades with martingale system to manage the floating loss trade. The trades will be closed automatically by profit tar
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