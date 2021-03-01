You do the trades, let DSProFx Order Close Manager do the rest!

You can open the trades manually or by other EA, and DSProFx Order Close Manager will help you closing your opened orders automatically.





Abilities

This EA give you some options to close your orders : by Hard SL & TP, Hidden SL & TP, Breakeven level, Trailing Stop, Profit Target ($), Moving Average Crossing, Time, Equity Growth and Trend Line.





Parameters on Dashboard

Take Profit (Points) - Take Profit in Points.

- Take Profit in Points. Stop Loss (Points) - Stop Loss in Points.

- Stop Loss in Points. Hidden TP (Points) - Hidden Take Profit in Points.

- Hidden Take Profit in Points. Hidden SL (Points) - Hidden Stop Loss in Points.

- Hidden Stop Loss in Points. Enable Breakeven - True/False. Option to enable Breakeven system

- True/False. Option to enable Breakeven system BreakEven Start (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Breakeven system.

- Minimum profit in Points to start the Breakeven system. BreakEven Size (Points) - Breakeven size from open price (Points).

- Breakeven size from open price (Points). Enable Trailing Stop - True/False. Option to activate the Trailing Stop system.

- True/False. Option to activate the Trailing Stop system. Start Trailing Stop (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Trailing Stop system.

- Minimum profit in Points to start the Trailing Stop system. Trailing Stop (Points) - The distance in Points for the Trailing Stop system.

- The distance in Points for the Trailing Stop system. Trailing Stop Step (Points) - The step distance to move the Trailing Stop.

- The step distance to move the Trailing Stop. Enable Close by Profit Target - True/False. Option to enable closing by profit in currency.

- True/False. Option to enable closing by profit in currency. Profit Target ($) - Profit target in currency. It is total profit of all orders on the chart only .

- Profit target in currency. . Enable Close by 1 MA Crossing - True/False. Option to enable closing orders after a candle cross the MA.

- True/False. Option to enable closing orders after a candle cross the MA. Enable Close by 2 MA Crossing - True/False. Option to enable closing by 2 Moving Average crossing. Orders will be closed after candle closed (at the next new candle).

- True/False. Option to enable closing by 2 Moving Average crossing. Orders will be closed after candle closed (at the next new candle). Enable Close by Time - True/False. Option to enable closing orders at a certain time on that day.

- True/False. Option to enable closing orders at a certain time on that day. Close Time (Market Watch) - Close time in format "hh:mm".

- Close time in format "hh:mm". Enable Close by Trend Line - True/False. Option to enable closing orders by Trend Line.

- True/False. Option to enable closing orders by Trend Line. Enable Close by Horizontal Line - True/False. Option to enable closing orders by Horizontal Line.

- True/False. Option to enable closing orders by Horizontal Line. Close by Equity Growth - True/False. Option to enable closing all orders (including other charts/symbols) based on account equity growth.

- True/False. Option to enable based on account equity growth. Equity Growth Type - Type of equity growth.

- Type of equity growth. Equity Amount ($) - Based on amount of money in currency.

Equity Percent (%) - Based on percent of account equity. The value is already in percent.

Equity Growth Target - Target value based on Equity Growth Type.

- Target value based on Equity Growth Type. Fixed Target (for Equity Percent type) - True/False. This option is only working on Equity Percent (%).

- True/False. This option is only working on Equity Percent (%). If True, then growth target is calculated based on update equity.



If False, then growth target is calculated based on Account Balance at the time of EA attachment.



Parameters on Setting

Pop Up Alert - True/False. Alert on MT4.

- True/False. Alert on MT4. Send Email -True/False. Option to send email.

-True/False. Option to send email. Push Notification - True/False. Option to push notification to gadget.







