Night Bollinger

Fully automated expert Advisor belongs to the category of night scalpers traded EURCHF,USDCHF,and GBPCAD with the M15 ,in the principle of operation of the robot laid down the simplest strategy based on price breakout from Bollinger Bands to definitely watch specified,the remaining parameters of the trading algorithm is classified.To get true results ,it is desirable to test the EA on tick data.

*Does not use dangerous trading strategies such as martingale and averaging

*Minimal deposit 100$

*All trades have stop loss and take profit

*It is recommended to use VPSсервер

* Trades only on five-digit quotes

* Recommended broker with a spread not higher (20 pips for EURCHF pair)

* Adapted for cent accounts

 *The EA is fully optimized on history and does not need any settings

* Operational support from the developer

Attention! The time specified in the EA corresponds to (UTS + 02: 00)!The EA operation hours should be adjusted manually based on the trading server operation time.

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