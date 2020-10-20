DSProFx Fibo Momentum

DSProFx Fibo-Momentum Expert Advisor is a fully automated Forex robot. 


Concept, Timeframe and Pairs

DSProFx Fibo-Momentum works in time frame H1 and H4. The lower the time frame, the higher the risk will be.

It works based on combination of DSProFx Momentum Indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27348) and Fibonacci level.

In some cases, it may open multiple trades with martingale system to manage the floating loss trade.

The trades will be closed automatically by profit target.

This EA works in any charts, and it can open more than one trades in a chart.

To manage the risk, it is recommended to use small Initial Lot and then attach the EA into some different charts.


Broker

This EA works on any broker type (including 5-digit or 4-digit broker).


Abilities

DSProFx Fibo-Momentum EA is working with trend momentum detection. It will open trades based on market momentum. 


Parameters (input Setting)

  • Initial Lot - Initial Lot
  • Magic Number - Magic number.
  • Momentum LookBack Period - Number of previous candles that affect the momentum calculation.


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4 (3)
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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