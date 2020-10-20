DSProFx Fibo-Momentum Expert Advisor is a fully automated Forex robot.





Concept, Timeframe and Pairs

DSProFx Fibo-Momentum works in time frame H1 and H4. The lower the time frame, the higher the risk will be.

It works based on combination of DSProFx Momentum Indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27348) and Fibonacci level.

In some cases, it may open multiple trades with martingale system to manage the floating loss trade.

The trades will be closed automatically by profit target.

This EA works in any charts, and it can open more than one trades in a chart.

To manage the risk, it is recommended to use small Initial Lot and then attach the EA into some different charts.





Broker

This EA works on any broker type (including 5-digit or 4-digit broker).





Abilities

DSProFx Fibo-Momentum EA is working with trend momentum detection. It will open trades based on market momentum.





Parameters (input Setting)

Initial Lot - Initial Lot

- Initial Lot Magic Number - Magic number.

- Magic number. Momentum LookBack Period - Number of previous candles that affect the momentum calculation.



