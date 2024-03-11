DSProFx Trade Monitor

DSProFx Trade Monitor (iExposure) gives you detail information of all trades in your account including total positions, lot size, average price level (Breakeven Level), floating profit, and today's maximum profit/loss.

The display is simple. Each data will be separated for every symbol/chart.

This indicator will help you monitoring your trades especially if you are working with multiple symbols/charts and open many orders.

Just attach DSProFx Trade Monitor in one chart, and it will show all detail of your opened trades.


Setting Parameters

  • Display Color - The User can set the color of the display. The text color will be automatically set in Red if the value is negative.
  • Font Size - Font size to fit the display on the screen.
  • Show All Symbol - (True/False) Option so show all symbols that have opened positions or only one symbol where the indicator attached.
  • Send Email - (True/False) Option to send email with information of today's Maximum Loss and Maximum Profit.
  • Send Email Time - Time to send email.

 

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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DSProFx Momentum Indicator is a forex indicator that works based on market price momentum calculation which shows combination of two different timeframes. Concept DSProFx Momentum Indicator works in any timeframe with the main concept is giving momentum index to each candle or bar which is calculated from the Bar Volume , LookBack Period and Candle Direction (Bearish or Bullish). Formula Momentum Index = Sum (Bar Volume * Weight) / Total Weight. Features DSProFx Momentum Indicator is a separa
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DSProFx TrendLine Expert Advisor is a semi-automatic  Forex robot that can be used for scalping and day trade as well. It works based on Trend Line. Concept, Timeframe and Pairs DSProFx TrendLine works in all time frame. Trades will be opened if the market price touch the Trend Line that is set for Buy or Sell based on line name . "B" for Buy order and "S" for Sell order. To open more than 1 orders, for example Buy orders : use "B1", "B2", "B3", etc.  The trades will be closed by some options:
DSProFx Order Close Manager
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You do the trades, let DSProFx Order Close Manager do the rest! You can open the trades manually or by other EA, and DSProFx Order Close Manager will help you closing your opened orders automatically. Abilities This EA give you some options to close your orders : by Hard SL & TP, Hidden SL & TP, Breakeven level, Trailing Stop, Profit Target ($), Moving Average Crossing, Time, Equity Growth and Trend Line. Parameters on Dashboard Take Profit (Points)  - Take Profit in Points. Stop Loss (Points
DSProFx Trade Manager and Calculator
Donald Reeves Sihombing
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Use this EA to calculate your trade volume! This is a semi-automatic EA. Abilities Calculate trade volume based on risk percent of Account Equity or Account Balance. Calculate the Take Profit based on risk/reward ratio. Break-even system. Trailing Stop system. Parameters on Dashboard Lot Size  - Trade volume. Take Profit (Points)  - Take Profit in Points. Stop Loss (Points)  - Stop Loss in Points. Enable Risk Percent - True/False. Option to calculate trade volume automatically by Account Equit
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DSProFx Fibo-Momentum Expert Advisor is a fully   automated  Forex robot.  Concept, Timeframe and Pairs DSProFx Fibo-Momentum works in time frame H1 and H4 . The lower the time frame, the higher the risk will be. It works based on combination of DSProFx Momentum Indicator  ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27348 ) and Fibonacci level . In some cases, it may open multiple trades with martingale system to manage the floating loss trade. The trades will be closed automatically by profit tar
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