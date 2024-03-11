DSProFx Trade Monitor
- Indicators
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Donald Reeves SihombingPost freelance job for me : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=DSPro
Email : dsprofx.ea@gmail.com
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 March 2024
- Activations: 10
DSProFx Trade Monitor (iExposure) gives you detail information of all trades in your account including total positions, lot size, average price level (Breakeven Level), floating profit, and today's maximum profit/loss.
The display is simple. Each data will be separated for every symbol/chart.
This indicator will help you monitoring your trades especially if you are working with multiple symbols/charts and open many orders.
Just attach DSProFx Trade Monitor in one chart, and it will show all detail of your opened trades.
Setting Parameters
- Display Color - The User can set the color of the display. The text color will be automatically set in Red if the value is negative.
- Font Size - Font size to fit the display on the screen.
- Show All Symbol - (True/False) Option so show all symbols that have opened positions or only one symbol where the indicator attached.
- Send Email - (True/False) Option to send email with information of today's Maximum Loss and Maximum Profit.
- Send Email Time - Time to send email.