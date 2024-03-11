DSProFx Trade Monitor (iExposure) gives you detail information of all trades in your account including total positions, lot size, average price level (Breakeven Level), floating profit, and today's maximum profit/loss.

The display is simple. Each data will be separated for every symbol/chart.

This indicator will help you monitoring your trades especially if you are working with multiple symbols/charts and open many orders.

Just attach DSProFx Trade Monitor in one chart, and it will show all detail of your opened trades.





Setting Parameters

