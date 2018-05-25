T Dog is a fully automatic trading robot which is the result of more than 10 years of the market study and programming expert advisors. You could run on all Forex, Indexes and Commodities. It uses a multiple indicators to determine the market entry with an advanced exit-algorithms. T Dog build-in News filter which able to stop trading during the news releases. It also possible to enable the trailing stop to secure your profits.

No Grid

No Martingale

No Hedging

No Arbitrage

It is advised to use a VPS and a low spread broker with excellent execution time. You can start with 0.01 lot on 500 USD account.





Parameters

Magic - Magic number of order opened

Comment - Comment of order opened

Orders - The maximum number of positions in one direction

Risk - Risk percentage

Lots - Lot size

HiddenTPSL - Hide real take profit & stop loss; Visible take profit & stop loss will be 1000 points

TakeProfit - Take profit in points

StopLoss - Stop loss in points

TrailingStop - Trailing distance in points

TrailingStep - Trailing step in points

Slippage - Maximum allowed slippage

Spread - Maximum allowed spread

IgnoreSpread - Ignore the spread when setting take profit

CloseByLastOrder - All orders in the same direction will be closed by last order TP

RSI - RSI Indicator On/Off

RSILevel - RSI Indicator period

RSIBuyRange1 - Lower border for RSI Indicator value to open buy order by range

RSIBuyRange2 - Upper border for RSI Indicator value to open buy order by range

RSISellRange1 - Lower border for RSI Indicator value to open sell order by range

RSISellRange2 - Upper border for RSI Indicator value to open sell order by range



ENVELOPE = ENVELOPE Indicator On/Off;

ENVELOPELevel = ENVELOPE Indicator period;

ENVELOPEDeviation = Deviation for ENVELOPE Indicator to open orders;

MACD - MACD Indicator On/Off MACDLevel1 - MACD Indicator period 1

MACDLevel2 - MACD Indicator period 2

MACDLevel3 - MACD Indicator period 3

MACDBuyDiff - Difference between signal and MACD to open buy order in points

MACDSellDiff - Difference between signal and MACD to open sell order in points

ATR - ATR Indicator On/Off

ATRLevel - ATR Indicator period

ATRBuyRange1 - Lower border for ATR Indicator value to open buy order in points

ATRBuyRange2 - Upper border for ATR Indicator value to open buy order in points

ATRSellRange1 - Lower border for ATR Indicator value to open sell order in points

ATRSellRange2 - Upper border for ATR Indicator value to open sell order in points

CCI - CCI Indicator On/Off

CCILevel - CCI Indicator period

CCIBuyRange1 - Lower border for CCI Indicator value to open buy order by range

CCIBuyRange2 - Upper border for CCI Indicator value to open buy order by range

CCISellRange1 - Lower border for CCI Indicator value to open sell order by range

CCISellRange2 - Upper border for CCI Indicator value to open sell order by range

StartHour - Time to start trading

EndHour - Time to end trading

FridayClose - Stop trade on Friday specified time

StopBeforeHighNews - Stop trade before high impact news in minutes

StopAfterHighNews - Stop trade after high impact news in minutes

StopBeforeMidNews - Stop trade before medium impact news in minutes

StopAfterMidNews - Stop trade after medium impact news in minutes

StopBeforeLowNews - Stop trade before low impact news in minutes

StopAfterLowNews - Stop trade after low impact news in minutes

TradeDay = Trading weekday (comma separated)

The current optimized setting is for in EURUSD M5 timeframe.

T Dog uses News filter to trade. To enable the EA, you must also tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" to URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK".

New settings for Forex, Indexes and Commodities will be released periodically.