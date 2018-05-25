T Dog

1

T Dog is a fully automatic trading robot which is the result of more than 10 years of the market study and programming expert advisors. You could run on all Forex, Indexes and Commodities. It uses a multiple indicators to determine the market entry with an advanced exit-algorithms. T Dog build-in News filter which able to stop trading during the news releases. It also possible to enable the trailing stop to secure your profits.

  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
  • No Hedging
  • No Arbitrage

It is advised to use a VPS and a low spread broker with excellent execution time. You can start with 0.01 lot on 500 USD account.


Parameters

  • Magic - Magic number of order opened
  • Comment - Comment of order opened
  • Orders - The maximum number of positions in one direction
  • Risk - Risk percentage
  • Lots - Lot size
  • HiddenTPSL - Hide real take profit & stop loss; Visible take profit & stop loss will be 1000 points
  • TakeProfit - Take profit in points
  • StopLoss - Stop loss in points
  • TrailingStop - Trailing distance in points
  • TrailingStep - Trailing step in points
  • Slippage - Maximum allowed slippage
  • Spread - Maximum allowed spread
  • IgnoreSpread - Ignore the spread when setting take profit
  • CloseByLastOrder - All orders in the same direction will be closed by last order TP
  • RSI - RSI Indicator On/Off
  • RSILevel - RSI Indicator period
  • RSIBuyRange1 - Lower border for RSI Indicator value to open buy order by range
  • RSIBuyRange2 - Upper border for RSI Indicator value to open buy order by range
  • RSISellRange1 - Lower border for RSI Indicator value to open sell order by range
  • RSISellRange2 - Upper border for RSI Indicator value to open sell order by range
  • ENVELOPE = ENVELOPE Indicator On/Off;
  • ENVELOPELevel = ENVELOPE Indicator period;
  • ENVELOPEDeviation = Deviation for ENVELOPE Indicator to open orders;
    • MACD - MACD Indicator On/Off
  • MACDLevel1 - MACD Indicator period 1
  • MACDLevel2 - MACD Indicator period 2
  • MACDLevel3 - MACD Indicator period 3
  • MACDBuyDiff - Difference between signal and MACD to open buy order in points
  • MACDSellDiff - Difference between signal and MACD to open sell order in points
  • ATR - ATR Indicator On/Off
  • ATRLevel - ATR Indicator period
  • ATRBuyRange1 - Lower border for ATR Indicator value to open buy order in points
  • ATRBuyRange2 - Upper border for ATR Indicator value to open buy order in points
  • ATRSellRange1 - Lower border for ATR Indicator value to open sell order in points
  • ATRSellRange2 - Upper border for ATR Indicator value to open sell order in points
  • CCI - CCI Indicator On/Off
  • CCILevel - CCI Indicator period
  • CCIBuyRange1 - Lower border for CCI Indicator value to open buy order by range
  • CCIBuyRange2 - Upper border for CCI Indicator value to open buy order by range
  • CCISellRange1 - Lower border for CCI Indicator value to open sell order by range
  • CCISellRange2 - Upper border for CCI Indicator value to open sell order by range
  • StartHour - Time to start trading
  • EndHour - Time to end trading
  • FridayClose - Stop trade on Friday specified time
  • StopBeforeHighNews - Stop trade before high impact news in minutes
  • StopAfterHighNews - Stop trade after high impact news in minutes
  • StopBeforeMidNews - Stop trade before medium impact news in minutes
  • StopAfterMidNews - Stop trade after medium impact news in minutes
  • StopBeforeLowNews - Stop trade before low impact news in minutes
  • StopAfterLowNews - Stop trade after low impact news in minutes
  • TradeDay = Trading weekday (comma separated)

The current optimized setting is for in EURUSD M5 timeframe.

T Dog uses News filter to trade. To enable the EA, you must also tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" to URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK".

New settings for Forex, Indexes and Commodities will be released periodically.

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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Zero Dog
Chi Hi Wu
1 (1)
Experts
Zero Dog is an intelligent, automatic trading robot, which could scalps between the designate time periods to achieve the results as you set. It is developed base on real trading strategy and is working for the pass 3 years. It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to minimize optimization of setting. Build-in News filter allow you not to worry about stop trading within big news, medium news or low
PA Dog
Chi Hi Wu
Experts
PA Dog  use mainly price action to open and close orders. No indicator is used. The most advance enter and quit strategy is created with real trading experience to adapt most market situation. It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to apply for long time running for most major currency pair. No Grid No Martingale No Hedging No Arbitrage It is advised to use a VPS with low latency and a low spread
MuteLight AK Trade Pro
Chi Hi Wu
Utilities
Reverse Trend Solution And Trade Panel For All Symbols In One Tool! MuteLight AK Trade Pro's smart algorithm monitor the markets price, filters out noise and gives recommendation of entry time. Monitor different pairs in one chart Support to open, monitor and close orders automatically Trade Panel allow to open market or hidden pending orders with preset parameters to best fit different market condition. Advantages You Get Easy, visual and effective reverse trend detection. Gives you the abilit
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khanman57
77
khanman57 2021.11.19 01:27 
 

worst ea i ever tried! even though i had put proper settings it didn't follow them, it opened random trades every 5 mins and made demo acct lose more than -$1,000 in 1 day!

wangyuan19820
40
wangyuan19820 2021.02.03 05:02 
 

一般

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