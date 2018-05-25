T Dog
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 4 September 2018
- Activations: 5
T Dog is a fully automatic trading robot which is the result of more than 10 years of the market study and programming expert advisors. You could run on all Forex, Indexes and Commodities. It uses a multiple indicators to determine the market entry with an advanced exit-algorithms. T Dog build-in News filter which able to stop trading during the news releases. It also possible to enable the trailing stop to secure your profits.
- No Grid
- No Martingale
- No Hedging
- No Arbitrage
It is advised to use a VPS and a low spread broker with excellent execution time. You can start with 0.01 lot on 500 USD account.
Parameters
- Magic - Magic number of order opened
- Comment - Comment of order opened
- Orders - The maximum number of positions in one direction
- Risk - Risk percentage
- Lots - Lot size
- HiddenTPSL - Hide real take profit & stop loss; Visible take profit & stop loss will be 1000 points
- TakeProfit - Take profit in points
- StopLoss - Stop loss in points
- TrailingStop - Trailing distance in points
- TrailingStep - Trailing step in points
- Slippage - Maximum allowed slippage
- Spread - Maximum allowed spread
- IgnoreSpread - Ignore the spread when setting take profit
- CloseByLastOrder - All orders in the same direction will be closed by last order TP
- RSI - RSI Indicator On/Off
- RSILevel - RSI Indicator period
- RSIBuyRange1 - Lower border for RSI Indicator value to open buy order by range
- RSIBuyRange2 - Upper border for RSI Indicator value to open buy order by range
- RSISellRange1 - Lower border for RSI Indicator value to open sell order by range
- RSISellRange2 - Upper border for RSI Indicator value to open sell order by range
- ENVELOPE = ENVELOPE Indicator On/Off;
- ENVELOPELevel = ENVELOPE Indicator period;
- ENVELOPEDeviation = Deviation for ENVELOPE Indicator to open orders; MACD - MACD Indicator On/Off
- MACDLevel1 - MACD Indicator period 1
- MACDLevel2 - MACD Indicator period 2
- MACDLevel3 - MACD Indicator period 3
- MACDBuyDiff - Difference between signal and MACD to open buy order in points
- MACDSellDiff - Difference between signal and MACD to open sell order in points
- ATR - ATR Indicator On/Off
- ATRLevel - ATR Indicator period
- ATRBuyRange1 - Lower border for ATR Indicator value to open buy order in points
- ATRBuyRange2 - Upper border for ATR Indicator value to open buy order in points
- ATRSellRange1 - Lower border for ATR Indicator value to open sell order in points
- ATRSellRange2 - Upper border for ATR Indicator value to open sell order in points
- CCI - CCI Indicator On/Off
- CCILevel - CCI Indicator period
- CCIBuyRange1 - Lower border for CCI Indicator value to open buy order by range
- CCIBuyRange2 - Upper border for CCI Indicator value to open buy order by range
- CCISellRange1 - Lower border for CCI Indicator value to open sell order by range
- CCISellRange2 - Upper border for CCI Indicator value to open sell order by range
- StartHour - Time to start trading
- EndHour - Time to end trading
- FridayClose - Stop trade on Friday specified time
- StopBeforeHighNews - Stop trade before high impact news in minutes
- StopAfterHighNews - Stop trade after high impact news in minutes
- StopBeforeMidNews - Stop trade before medium impact news in minutes
- StopAfterMidNews - Stop trade after medium impact news in minutes
- StopBeforeLowNews - Stop trade before low impact news in minutes
- StopAfterLowNews - Stop trade after low impact news in minutes
- TradeDay = Trading weekday (comma separated)
The current optimized setting is for in EURUSD M5 timeframe.
T Dog uses News filter to trade. To enable the EA, you must also tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" to URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK".
New settings for Forex, Indexes and Commodities will be released periodically.
worst ea i ever tried! even though i had put proper settings it didn't follow them, it opened random trades every 5 mins and made demo acct lose more than -$1,000 in 1 day!