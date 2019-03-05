Power Scalping
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 23 June 2021
- Activations: 6
Daily Movement( Called Power) is effects to morning time of Japan Markets , Using this effects with Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " Power Scalping " is made.
M15 EURUSD ,EURCHF,USDCHF Recommended.
For News Filter ,Please add at MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/
Parameters
If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to Amount for Initial Lots like 150*110= 16500.
Risk % for initial Lots like 5.0%/110=0.045
If you want to change the First Take Profits , Change the Profits(Pips) Like 5.0 to 7.0
If you want not to use Recovery Average Process , Recovery Average Process= false
if you want to change to trade open , close time , change the Open hour and close hour like 1 to 0 , 5 to 6
----
if you want to change the entry sensitivity , Change the Entry MA . smaller value like 8 to 5 is for highly entries,
higher value like 8 to 10 is less entries. Also ADX level is same one.
Power Buy Level High i set like a 999.0 to 100.0 also Sell Level Low loke -999.0 to 0.0 are same less entry sets.
if you change the Power Min Range like a 50.0 to 30.0 , Entry is much more , but miss entries are increased.
Power Periods is calculations for trend direction.. now 3 is much better than others, anyway you can try.
If you want to know other parameters , please let me know by comments or private one.
Thanks
Excellent EA! I used the free version, made over $100 in two days, so I bought the full version. Still trading and making money. I do have one question: When I first turn the EA on, I get an error message to enter the URL web site to allow the web site. Can you tell me what the exact address is?
Keep up the great work!
D