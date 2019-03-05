Power Scalping

5

Daily Movement( Called Power) is effects to morning time of Japan Markets , Using this effects with Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " Power Scalping " is made.

M15 EURUSD ,EURCHF,USDCHF Recommended.

For News Filter ,Please add at  MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors   URL:   http://ec.forexprostools.com/


Parameters

   If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to  Amount for Initial Lots like 150*110= 16500.

                                                                                               Risk % for initial Lots like  5.0%/110=0.045

   If you want to change the First Take Profits , Change the Profits(Pips)  Like   5.0 to 7.0

   If you want not to use Recovery Average Process , Recovery Average Process= false

   if you want to change to trade open , close time , change the Open hour and close hour like  1 to 0 , 5 to 6

  ----

   if you want to change the entry sensitivity , Change the Entry MA . smaller value like 8 to 5 is for highly entries,

       higher value like 8 to 10 is less entries. Also ADX level is same one.

       Power Buy Level High i set like a 999.0 to 100.0 also Sell Level Low loke -999.0 to 0.0  are same less entry sets.

   if you change the  Power Min Range like a 50.0 to 30.0 , Entry  is much more , but miss entries are increased.

  Power Periods is calculations for trend direction.. now 3 is much better than others, anyway you can try.

If you want to know other parameters , please let me know  by comments or private one.

Thanks

    

 


Reviews 3
dennis teachworth
211
dennis teachworth 2019.08.22 16:18 
 

Excellent EA! I used the free version, made over $100 in two days, so I bought the full version. Still trading and making money. I do have one question: When I first turn the EA on, I get an error message to enter the URL web site to allow the web site. Can you tell me what the exact address is?

Keep up the great work!

D

fxloot
211
fxloot 2019.04.09 16:35 
 

I like it

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Matthew Todorovski
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Matthew Todorovski 2020.03.18 02:40 
 

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dennis teachworth
211
dennis teachworth 2019.08.22 16:18 
 

Excellent EA! I used the free version, made over $100 in two days, so I bought the full version. Still trading and making money. I do have one question: When I first turn the EA on, I get an error message to enter the URL web site to allow the web site. Can you tell me what the exact address is?

Keep up the great work!

D

fxloot
211
fxloot 2019.04.09 16:35 
 

I like it

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