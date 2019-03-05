Daily Movement( Called Power) is effects to morning time of Japan Markets , Using this effects with Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " Power Scalping " is made.

M15 EURUSD ,EURCHF,USDCHF Recommended.

For News Filter ,Please add at MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/





Parameters

If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to Amount for Initial Lots like 150*110= 16500.

Risk % for initial Lots like 5.0%/110=0.045

If you want to change the First Take Profits , Change the Profits(Pips) Like 5.0 to 7.0

If you want not to use Recovery Average Process , Recovery Average Process= false

if you want to change to trade open , close time , change the Open hour and close hour like 1 to 0 , 5 to 6

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if you want to change the entry sensitivity , Change the Entry MA . smaller value like 8 to 5 is for highly entries,

higher value like 8 to 10 is less entries. Also ADX level is same one.

Power Buy Level High i set like a 999.0 to 100.0 also Sell Level Low loke -999.0 to 0.0 are same less entry sets.

if you change the Power Min Range like a 50.0 to 30.0 , Entry is much more , but miss entries are increased.

Power Periods is calculations for trend direction.. now 3 is much better than others, anyway you can try.

If you want to know other parameters , please let me know by comments or private one.

Thanks



