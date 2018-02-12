DSProFx TrendLine EA

5

DSProFx TrendLine Expert Advisor is a semi-automatic Forex robot that can be used for scalping and day trade as well. It works based on Trend Line.


Concept, Timeframe and Pairs

DSProFx TrendLine works in all time frame.

Trades will be opened if the market price touch the Trend Line that is set for Buy or Sell based on line name.

"B" for Buy order and "S" for Sell order. To open more than 1 orders, for example Buy orders : use "B1", "B2", "B3", etc. 

The trades will be closed by some options: Take Profit, Stop Loss, Breakeven, and Trailing Stop system.

This EA can work in any charts, and it can open more than one trades in a chart.


Broker

This EA works on any broker type (including 5-digit or 4-digit broker).


Abilities

DSProFx TrendLine EA provides the possibilities:

  1. To control the risk with Stop Loss, Break Even and Trailing Stop systems.
  2. Open a trade based on a Trend Line position.
  3. Open multi trades using multi Trend Lines.


Parameters (input Setting)

  • Magic Number - Magic number.
  • Pop Up Alert - Alert on MT4 after a trade is opened.
  • Send Email Alert - Send email after a trade is opened.
  • Push Notification - Send notification to mobile phone after a trade is opened.


Parameters on Dashboard

  • Lot Size - Trade volume.
  • Take Profit (Points) - Take Profit in Points.
  • Stop Loss (Points) - Stop Loss in Points.
  • Enable Risk Percent - True/False. Option to calculate trade volume automatically by Account Equity or Account Balance.
  • Risk Percent - Number of risk in percentage (%). 
  • Risk/Reward Ratio - True/False. Option to calculate Take Profit distance automatically.
  • Enable Breakeven - True/False. Option to enable Breakeven system
  • BreakEven Start (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Breakeven system.
  • BreakEven Size (Points) - Breakeven size from open price (Points).
  • Enable Trailing Stop - True/False. Option to activate the Trailing Stop system.
  • Start Trailing Stop (Points) - Minimum profit in Points to start the Trailing Stop system.
  • Trailing Stop (Points) - The distance in Points for the Trailing Stop system.
  • Trailing Stop Step (Points) - The step distance to move the Trailing Stop.
  • TL Timer - Expiry time (duration) of the TL. Format "hh:mm", it is counted from the creation time of the TL. It is disabled if set as "00:00".



Reviews 1
sudiang
222
sudiang 2021.08.18 06:00 
 

Very good, usul tambahkan fitur bisa open posisi pada garis yang digambar di indicator juga seperti RSi, ADX dst

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sudiang
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sudiang 2021.08.18 06:00 
 

Very good, usul tambahkan fitur bisa open posisi pada garis yang digambar di indicator juga seperti RSi, ADX dst

Donald Reeves Sihombing
10479
Reply from developer Donald Reeves Sihombing 2021.12.22 03:39
Terima kasih untuk masukannya.. Kalau kita gambar garis pada window yg berbeda, misal di indicator RSI, maka perlu kondisi yg lebih detail lagi pada saat kapan posisi akan open. Mungkin maksudnya, jika RSI menyentuh garis tersebut maka akan open posisi Buy atau Sell gitu ya? Kalau benar seperti itu, maka kami akan pelajari lebih lanjut utk idenya.
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