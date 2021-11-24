CCFpExtraValue

This is a multicurrency indices cluster indicator with extended functionality. It displays linear changes in relative value of tickers and currencies on annual, monthly, weekly basis. It calculates the values in the same way as CCFpExtra does, but does not use moving averages. Instead, all numbers are compared to an initial value at some point in history, for example, at beginning of a year, a month, or a week. As a result, one may see exact changes of values, and apply traditional technical analysis on them, such as support and resistance lines, channels, Fibo levels, etc.

As with CCFpExtra, other features of the indicator are:

arbitrary groups of tickers or currencies;

time alignment of bars for different symbols with proper handling of possibly missing bars;

up to 30 instruments (only first 8 are displayed).

Parameters

Instruments - comma separated list of instruments with a common currency; for Forex symbols the common currency is either a quote currency or a base currency, which is detected in all given symbols; if the auto-detection failed (as for non-Forex tickers), DefaultBase parameter is used (here, 'base' means a common currency between all tickers, not a base currency of a Forex symbol); the default set of instruments includes all Forex majors EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD ; please note, that NZDUSD can be missing at some demo servers, so don't forget to edit as appropriate;

- comma separated list of instruments with a common currency; MA_Method - moving average method, the default is linear weighted ;

- moving average method, the default is ; Price - moving average applied price type, the default is open price ;

- moving average applied price type, the default is ; Smooth - moving average period for smoothing, the default is 1 ;

- moving average period for smoothing, the default is ; All_Bars - number of bars to calculate on, 0 means all available bars, default is 1000;

- number of bars to calculate on, means all available bars, default is 1000; BarByBar - false means re-calculating 0-th bar on every tick, true (default) means calculating bar only once (on 1-st tick and when closed);

- means re-calculating 0-th bar on every tick, (default) means calculating bar only once (on 1-st tick and when closed); AlignmentHint - a hint string for the next parameter;

- a hint string for the next parameter; Alignment - what to use as initial points: 0 - year, 1 - month, 2 - week, 3 - custom Start date; default - 0;

- what to use as initial points: 0 - year, 1 - month, 2 - week, 3 - custom date; default - 0; Start - date for custom initial point;

- date for custom initial point; Shift - number of days to shift initial points; default - 0;

- number of days to shift initial points; default - 0; DefaultBase - default common currency to use; it's used only if the base can not be detected automatically.

Description

While filling in Instruments, please, make sure you enter existing symbols - if the symbol is misspelled or unavailable on your server, an error occurs. If Instruments parameter contains a symbol missing in Market Watch or with insufficient data, indicator writes a message in the Experts log.

When number of Instruments is greater than 8, all of them participate in calculations and affect chart lines, but only first 8 are displayed. Though it's feasible to have more than 8 lines, it would produce difficulties with perception.

CCFpExtraValue allows you analyzing many interesting clusters, for example, oil industry (#LKOH, #ROSN, #SGNS, #SIBN), foods (wheat, corn, soy), banks, etc. For example, the screenshots below demonstrate Forex majors and IT-sector blue chips.