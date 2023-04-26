Sequential R MT5 Version

In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset.

Most of the traders in the financial market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion". The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System.

Sequential R is useful to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd. The "Sequential R" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.

This Sequential R can definitely add high value towards your successful trading. This is the MT5 version of Sequential R in MetaTrader 4.


Features

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history. For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the same in real time. The indicator does not wait for the reaction of a new candle but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles. It works on any instrument and any time frame.


Indicator parameters

  • Sequential Count - Default: 9
  • Recommended Sequential Count values: 9 and 13


Instructions

  • Sequential R contains 2 Signal dots.
  • It works on any instrument and any time frame.

MetaTrader 4 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15192

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Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
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Indicators
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Indicators
The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction. Description Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. General concept with Bollinger method is selling when the price touches the upper band and buying when the price touches the lower band. Even though it works perfectly
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Indicators
The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction. This is the MT5 version of Bollinger R Description Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. I have added the concepts mean reversion and "distance between Price and a Moving Average" to help confirm and trade the “bounce
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Indicators
The indicator shows buy and sell signals.  The " CounterTrend 5 " is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Features: The CounterTrend 5 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Signals based on the daily trading range. The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.  This is a leading indicator. It works on any instruments.
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