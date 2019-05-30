ISR Pro
- Indicators
-
Antony AugustineProgrammer/Analyst/Trader.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/antonya/seller
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ISR Pro is a powerful indicator that works non trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Intraday is another way of saying "within the day." Intraday price movements are particularly important to short-term traders looking to make many trades over the course of a single trading session.
Features
- This indicator does not repaint and never changes levels in the history. For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the same in real time.
- It is leading indicator, the SR levels are available before price reach there, and it is not repaint and not lagging either.
- The indicator displays the key intraday support and resistance levels.
- The levels are generated at begin of daily session starts.
- The ISR indicator is used to trigger counter trend trades and determining the target and stops.
- High probability of market reaction on the support/resistance lines
- It works on any instrument.
- Useful for all currencies.
Key technical indicators used: Average True Range.
Dashboard - To make the indicator more user friendly, I have added a Levels dashboard which gives you current support and resistance. You can hide or unhide this feature easily using true or false values in the input settings.
Time frames: M5,M15, M30 and H1
Compatibility: MetaTrader 4
- Dashboard - Shows Dashboard
- Font Size - Font size of the dashboard text
- Line Style- Style of the horizontal support/Resistance lines
- Line Width - the width of the horizontal support/Resistance lines
- Line Color Support - the color of the horizontal support lines
- Line Color Resistance - the color of the horizontal resistance lines
- Draw Price - draws support/Resistance price just below the lines