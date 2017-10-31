Bollinger R

The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction.

Description

Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. General concept with Bollinger method is selling when the price touches the upper band and buying when the price touches the lower band. Even though it works perfectly in technical, in real case scenario, this will fail if there are strong trends. To overcome this situation, I have added the concepts mean reversion and "distance between Price and a Moving Average" to help confirm and trade the “bounce” of an upper or a lower band. The system will be more powerful when we use Bollinger Bands with mean reversion System.

Mean reversion trading is often referred to as counter-trend or reversal trading.

A mean reversion trader is looking for opportunities where price has moved away from its average (or mean) price significantly. Usually, the mean price is calculated by using a moving average. Price frequently pulls away from the moving average and then snaps right back to it. This is the one of the common pattern occurring in the market.

Bollinger R is the only indicator that shows trading signals ahead of time! So Bollinger method with reversion system will return great results.

Features

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history. For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the same in real time. The indicator does not wait on the reaction of a new candle, but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles. It works on any instrument and any time frame.

Key technical indicators used – Moving average, Bollinger bands, Standard Deviation and Price Channel.

Signal Dashboard - To make the indicator more user friendly, I have added a signal dash board which gives you an idea about when the last signal occurred and what was the action suggested without referencing back (scrolling/moving back) the chart. You can hide or unhide this feature easily using true or false values in the input settings.

How to trade with Bollinger R

The trading signals of Bollinger R System are clear and easy to trade! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders. As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will go in the direction of the arrow. So trader can act immediately.

Statistics

While checking historical performance of Bollinger R indicator, you will get an average of 8.29 signals per symbol on M5 time frame for a day. Similarly, with M15 is 3.13, M30 is 1.77 and H1 is 1.03.

Input parameters

  • Bands Period - Default: 20
  • Bands Deviations - Default: 2.0
  • Dashboard - True/False
  • Alerts - True/False
  • Arrow color – Default: For buy – Blue, For sell – Red. (You can select any color from the drop down list).
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
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Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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CounterTrend 4
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In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
The indicator shows buy and sell signals.  The " CounterTrend 5 " is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Features: The CounterTrend 5 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Signals based on the daily trading range. The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.  This is a leading indicator. It works on any instruments.
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rainwalker123
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rainwalker123 2019.06.30 16:41 
 

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