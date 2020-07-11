Seti indicator Mt4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SETI is a Break indicator multipair searching
SETI is a powerful indicator of for any par and any timeframe.
It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.
This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Can be used in combination with other indicators
- Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
- Low risk entries.
- Never repaints signal.
- Never backpaints signal.
- Never recalculates signal.
- For MT4 Only
- Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
- Works On Any Timeframe
- Works On Any Mt4 Pair
- No additional Indicator is needed.
- Can be used in combination with other indicators
- Its a trading strategy itself
- Simple and easy to use.
You can use the indicator for scalping and intraday trading but also for long term trading (days/weeks/months).The indicator seti is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame.
Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the market
Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.
- Used Pair: Activated o desactivated pair.
- size: Size of the no trading zone.
- Pair: Name of the pair.
- Timeframe: Timeframe of the pair.
- Alert: Send an alert to the screen.
- Mail: Send a message to your email.
- Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.