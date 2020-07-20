Bar Follow EA

1

This robot has the purpose of operating in favor of force bars, the size of the force bar can be configured, the takeprofit and stoploss can be defined by the users or can be automatically placed by the robot (in this case the takeprofit and stoploss targets are the size of the previous bar). The values ​​defined in the parameters must be changed according to the users' needs. 


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GabyRu
14
GabyRu 2022.08.04 14:33 
 

Buen día te consulto si Tenes una versión que las operaciones que abre sean al revés, donde ahora abre compra abra venta y donde abre venta abra compra desde ya muchas gracias.

elcordovez
74
elcordovez 2020.11.22 23:09 
 

el robot es bastante bueno pero tiene un defecto sin importar el TF con el cual lo estés usando. como el principio básico de el es que entre en c/v cuando las MA se cruzan entonces en un intervalo muy corto puede que te abra una venta y una compra al mismo tiempo. Caso de corregir ese defecto considero es bueno

Markus Altmann
2167
Markus Altmann 2020.07.23 18:28 
 

Testet one Week: First profit, then big losses. Ruins the Account.

Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
17643
Reply from developer Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva 2020.10.29 20:03
In the body of the description I explain that the client must place the parameters according to the need
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