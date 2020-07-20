Bar Follow EA
- Experts
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Aurelio Miguel Machado Da SilvaTrabalho com desenvolvimento de robôs de negociações, indicadores e ferramentas pra trading.
- Version: 1.0
This robot has the purpose of operating in favor of force bars, the size of the force bar can be configured, the takeprofit and stoploss can be defined by the users or can be automatically placed by the robot (in this case the takeprofit and stoploss targets are the size of the previous bar). The values defined in the parameters must be changed according to the users' needs.
Buen día te consulto si Tenes una versión que las operaciones que abre sean al revés, donde ahora abre compra abra venta y donde abre venta abra compra desde ya muchas gracias.