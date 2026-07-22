SmartTrader Pip Value Display answers a question that trips up more traders than you'd expect: what is a pip actually worth, right now, on this symbol, at this lot size?

Why the textbook answer is often wrong

"$10 per pip on a standard lot" is a rule of thumb for a handful of major USD pairs - it is not a universal fact. Gold, indices, JPY pairs, and plenty of other symbols have real pip values that differ from that number, sometimes significantly, and it depends on your specific broker's contract specifications, not a textbook average.

What it shows

An editable Lot Size box directly on the chart - click it, type a number, press Enter

Pip Value - what one pip is worth in your account currency, at that lot size

Point Value - the same, for one point

Both are calculated from your broker's actual tick value and tick size (SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE / SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE), not an assumption. Pip vs. point is also detected automatically from the symbol's digit count - 5 and 3-digit ("fractional pip") brokers use 1 pip = 10 points, 4 and 2-digit brokers use 1 pip = 1 point - so you don't have to remember which convention your broker uses.

What it doesn't do

No signals, no scoring, no trade recommendations. It's a calculation utility, not an analysis tool - pairs naturally with SmartTrader Position Calculator if you want the lot-size math to go with it.

From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.