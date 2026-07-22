SmartTrader Pip Value Display

SmartTrader Pip Value Display answers a question that trips up more traders than you'd expect: what is a pip actually worth, right now, on this symbol, at this lot size?

Why the textbook answer is often wrong

"$10 per pip on a standard lot" is a rule of thumb for a handful of major USD pairs - it is not a universal fact. Gold, indices, JPY pairs, and plenty of other symbols have real pip values that differ from that number, sometimes significantly, and it depends on your specific broker's contract specifications, not a textbook average.

What it shows

  • An editable Lot Size box directly on the chart - click it, type a number, press Enter
  • Pip Value - what one pip is worth in your account currency, at that lot size
  • Point Value - the same, for one point

Both are calculated from your broker's actual tick value and tick size (SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE / SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE), not an assumption. Pip vs. point is also detected automatically from the symbol's digit count - 5 and 3-digit ("fractional pip") brokers use 1 pip = 10 points, 4 and 2-digit brokers use 1 pip = 1 point - so you don't have to remember which convention your broker uses.

What it doesn't do

No signals, no scoring, no trade recommendations. It's a calculation utility, not an analysis tool - pairs naturally with SmartTrader Position Calculator if you want the lot-size math to go with it.

From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.

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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Indicators
SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias is a small, free indicator that answers one question: what's the trend doing across six timeframes at once? The panel shows: - Bullish / Bearish / Neutral for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - spelled out in full, color-coded, no symbols to decode - Hover any row for the exact reasoning (which EMAs, which direction) - Read only from each timeframe's last CLOSED bar, never the still-forming one - the most common cause of an MTF indicator "flipping its answer with no pric
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Session Clock is a small, free indicator that answers one question at a glance: what trading session is active right now, and how long until it changes? The panel shows: - The current session (Asian, London, London/NY Overlap, New York, or Sydney/Late), color-coded - A live countdown to the next session change - What the next session will be Optionally, it also draws labeled vertical lines directly on your chart at each session boundary - so you can see exactly where the Asian session ended a
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Indicators
SmartTrader Volatility Monitor shows two things that matter before you take a trade: is the spread reasonable right now, and is volatility behaving normally? What it shows Spread - current spread in points, color-coded Good / Elevated / Wide against thresholds you set Volatility - current ATR compared to its recent average, shown as a ratio (e.g. "1.8x") and a state: Low, Normal, or High Why "Low" volatility gets flagged too, not just "High" Most volatility tools only warn about high volatility.
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Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
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SmartTrader AI Pro Structured XAUUSD Market Analysis Based on Documented Historical Calibration Most technical indicators ask traders to trust unverifiable claims. SmartTrader AI Pro takes a different approach. The scoring weights and thresholds used by the indicator were calibrated against historical XAUUSD data using a documented and repeatable backtesting methodology. The results—including where the model demonstrated a measurable relationship with subsequent price movement and where it did n
SmartTrader Position Calculator
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SmartTrader Position Calculator Calculate Your Position Size Before You Place the Trade. Choosing a lot size by guesswork can make a small trading mistake much larger than expected. SmartTrader Position Calculator helps you calculate position size based on your account risk, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Simply define your trade levels and see the estimated lot size, monetary risk, and risk-to-reward relationship directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. What the Calculator Shows Risk-Bas
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SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
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SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner Scan Multiple Markets. Find What Deserves Your Attention. Opening charts one by one can waste valuable time before your analysis even begins. SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner gives you a quick directional overview of multiple instruments from one panel. Instead of manually checking every chart, scan your selected watchlist and quickly identify markets showing stronger bullish, bearish, or neutral technical conditions. This is a market-discovery tool designed to help yo
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Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Indicators
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SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Experts
Overview SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA executes the SmartTrader AI Pro scoring model, with the option to place trades semi-automatically (a confirmation prompt by default) or fully automatically. It's built on one core principle: every claim below is something we actually tested, not something we're asking you to take on faith. Key Features Semi-automatic or fully automatic execution modes M1 Counter-Trend mode (primary, evidence-backed) and H1 Trend-Following mode (secondary) Long-
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