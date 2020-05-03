Take Profit and Stop Loss Lines Automatically

This EA is an excellent TP/SL helper for any one Long or Short position. It automatically creates 3 lines of Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) with input parameters of your choice (inpTP1_Points - inpTP3_Points and inpSL1_Points - inpSL3_Points).

Also, you have input parameters: inpTP1_ClosePercent - inpTP3_ClosePercent and inpSL1_ClosePercent - inpSL3_ClosePercent where you can set up percentage of LotSize input to be closed at particular TP/SL line.

Otherwise speaking, you can set a percentage value for the lines (TP and SL) and EA will close not a whole position but only a set up percentage of the opened LotSize. The 3rd line (TP and SL) will close the whole remaining position without any percentage because they are the last lines of the closing grid.

You can activate any line (by double clicking) and move it up or down in case you change your strategy.



Just put this EA on the chart and open a new position.



