Machine

4.69

Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it.

This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate.

Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. Due to the nature of the design, at times this EA may use the majority of available margin for its strategy. The settings for this EA can be utilized to be as aggressive or as conservative as one would prefer.

If you like this free Machine X3 EA, please leave a review. Also, Machine Wizard is now available, an 11 basket system instead of 3. Click link below.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90933?source=Site

Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframe recommended M15. Aggressive M5. Very Aggressive M1.
  • Pair: EURUSD
  • Leverage 1:200 Minimum


Indicator Parameters:

  • Both Directions- When TRUE the EA will trade in both directions simultaneously.
  • Friday stop opening trades after (hr)- The hour at which the EA will stop opening new baskets of trades on Friday.
  • Max Spread- The maximum spread allowed that the EA will open a trade.
  • Slippage- The Maximum slippage allowed that the EA will open a trade.
  • Original Magic- The Magic number for the First basket.
  • Basket 2 Magic- The Magic number for the Second basket.
  • Basket 3 Magic- The Magic number for the Third basket.
  • Use Unit- The option to use Pips or Points for the figures of the EA.
  • Strategy is ON- When on True the EA is on. If the basket has open trades and this gets turned to False, the EA will continue to open counter trades until the basket is closed.
  • Reverse Mode- When set to True the EA will open in the opposite direction of it's original design.
  • Wait for 2nd and 3rd closure- When to set True, the original basket will wait to re-open a an initial trade until basket 2 & 3 have both closed.
  • Forex Freedom is ON- When set to True, the original basket is using the Forex Freedom indicator as part of its initial entry.
  • Bollinger Bands is ON- When set to True, the original basket is using Bollinger Bands as part of its initial entry.
  • Max Buys- the maximum number of counter buys allowed for the original basket.
  • Max Sells- the maximum number of counter sells allowed for the original basket.
  • Position size- the size of the initial and counter positions in order.
  • Distance between positions- the distance between the initial positions and counters.
  • Profit per position- the amount of profit for the initial and counter positions opened in order.
  • Profit Trail Start for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
  • Profit Trail Stop for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
  • Profit Trail Start for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
  • Profit Trail Stop for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
  • Start after original Buys- The number of counter buy trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial buy trade.
  • Start after original Sells- The number of counter sell trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial sell trade.
  • Minimum Distance from the 1st- The minimum number of pips that basket 2 looks at from basket 1's initial position before it can open and re-open an initial trade.
  • Gap between the lines of bars- The gap distance between the line of the bars used.
  • Period_1- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_2- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_3- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_4- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Auto Display- when set to True the display of the indicator will be shown.
  • Bar Index- The number of bars used.
  • Period- The period at which the bands will be used.
  • Deviation- The Deviation number at which the bands will resemble.
  • Bar Index- The number of bars used.
  • Show Panel- When True, the display panel will be on the chart used.
Reviews 50
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.22 01:52 
 

I tested Machine on gold with my own input parameters and the results are positive so far. Stable performance and good trades. Appreciate the author.

ajay bhatt
197
ajay bhatt 2025.08.17 08:31 
 

Hi Thomas, Its great working with nice profit , thnk you very much.

Sudhakar C J
119
Sudhakar C J 2025.08.05 06:57 
 

good ea, satisfied by results

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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Manpreet Singh
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Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it. This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate. Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. D
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Experts
Machine Pro EA uses 6 independent baskets of trades, while trading at 3 separate price action levels of a currency simultaneously. What makes the Pro version different than the X3 version, is that it also has 3 hedge baskets. Each original basket trades against the trend, while each hedge basket trades both with the trend and against, striking more chart potential. The more drawdown that occurs, the more this EA will perform. Some other Pro features include: Trail profit lock on every position
Machine Wizard
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5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Machine Wizard MT5
Thomas Cain
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the f
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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.22 01:52 
 

I tested Machine on gold with my own input parameters and the results are positive so far. Stable performance and good trades. Appreciate the author.

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.12.22 02:03
Thank you for the review!
[Deleted] 2025.09.08 07:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.09.08 11:10
Thank you for the review!
ajay bhatt
197
ajay bhatt 2025.08.17 08:31 
 

Hi Thomas, Its great working with nice profit , thnk you very much.

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.08.17 11:50
Thank you for the review!
Rauf Khalilov
46
Rauf Khalilov 2025.08.05 13:58 
 

The idea behind the advisor is good, but usually it leads to the account being closed, or at least to a warning from the broker saying that you're violating the rules. And here's one of those messages I got from a broker while I was testing your Forex advisor. "Your trade could not be closed because you have an older trade on the same currency pair. To comply with NFA FIFO regulations, you must first close your older trade. Please note, continued FIFO violations may lead to your account being locked. For more information please refer to: https://oanda.secure.force.com/AnswersSupport?urlName=OANDA-s-FIFO-requirement1567169660175"

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.08.05 14:55
Hey Rauf, yeah unfortunately the US brokers fall under the Dodd Frank laws that affect how they can operate. It is not really a fair assessment for the EA due to the limitations that the laws cause.
Sudhakar C J
119
Sudhakar C J 2025.08.05 06:57 
 

good ea, satisfied by results

Mason Tinsley
16
Mason Tinsley 2025.07.10 07:54 
 

Amazing EA, i am considering buying the pro version

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.07.10 11:33
Thank you for the review!
Marco Scherer
9436
Marco Scherer 2025.05.19 12:09 
 

Have you ever tested the bot with default settings on EUR/JPY? The EA is going crazy – maybe I just had an exceptionally good week, but there was very little drawdown and an extremely smooth upward curve.

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.05.19 12:50
Thank you for the review!
1441692
113
1441692 2025.04.27 20:51 
 

very good ea

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.05.19 12:51
Thank you for the review!
[Deleted] 2025.04.16 12:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.04.16 12:56
Thank you for the review!
yuya arai
30
yuya arai 2025.04.05 21:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.04.06 02:38
Hey, I would run a backtest on gold with the current broker you are using. See what the default settings of the EA reveal as to what decimal it needs to be.
[Deleted] 2025.04.02 03:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.04.02 11:06
Thank you for the review!
Gaetano Natale
38
Gaetano Natale 2025.03.28 22:45 
 

Ti auguro una lunga vita +++++

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.03.29 01:37
Thank you for the review!
Faijahdag
15
Faijahdag 2025.03.20 22:06 
 

Firstly, Thomas is very informative and quick to reply. I have this running and it's doing very well so far (although only just for a week but the initial results are superb). Well worth your time testing for yourself!

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.03.20 23:07
Thank you for the review!
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.14 10:57 
 

So slow, 2 trades in 4 days.

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.03.14 11:02
What time frame are you using?
[Deleted] 2025.03.09 03:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.03.09 09:37
Thank you for the review!
Денис Агеев
20
Денис Агеев 2025.02.12 13:47 
 

Здравствуйте, судя по тесту отличный робот, но в конце теста он сливает. Можете дать сет файл который не сливает, или сет файл для депозита от 100 долларов. Спасибо?

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.02.12 16:24
Thank you for the review! I suggest a starting balance of 10,000 USD for this ea.
Gia Hiep Vu
137
Gia Hiep Vu 2025.01.12 02:25 
 

The best of Free EAs in the market so far after testing so many. I don't use the default set, I modified it to run in Reverse mode base on BB and modified BB setting, so far so good in 2 days on Gold M1 live account with profit of almost $1k, DD is under $500 of my balance $5000AUD on 1:500 leverage blackbull market broker. I can give it 6 stars(^-*) if there's stop loss of balance to avoid bad swings so i'm using another EA to close all trades if DD hit $500AUD. Thanks again for your hark works.

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.01.13 00:40
Thank you for the review!
tully.36
144
tully.36 2024.12.31 05:43 
 

Have not used it yet but have looked it over . I am looking forward to given it a go .

bladesweep
123
bladesweep 2024.10.24 20:35 
 

I would love to have given five stars, if only the EA traded with the trend instead of against it. Yes it does currently close winning trades but it let's things down by opening too many trades that are left hanging by the moving trend. This is a shame, for such a good Expert. Thanks anyway, much appreciated. UPDATE: Thank you for your reply, I have now upgraded to five stars, as I understand the concept a lot better. Folks like you, who help out with free experts are much appreciated. Thank you my friend.

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2024.10.24 23:01
Thank you for the review! Will simply disagree with your input, as the design of the free version is trading against the trend intentionally. Also, it’s important to understand the concept of the EA, it opens a lot of positions due to there being 3 independent baskets. There is zero shame in the design, as it’s operating exactly how I intended it to. Try the Pro Version, it has hedge baskets that trade with the trend as well as against.
norman74
87
norman74 2024.10.15 02:29 
 

No lot setting ?

Thomas Cain
17871
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2024.10.15 03:24
The position sizes are all manual and in string form.
123
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