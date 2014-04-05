Turn Over is a direction indicator for determining the trend.





The Turn Over indicator visually “unloads” the price chart and saves analysis time: there is no signal - there is no deal, if a return signal appears, then the current deal should be closed.





The indicator implements a strategy for trend trading, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator is that when placed on a chart, it automatically determines the current state of the market, analyzes historical data, based on historical data and displays instructions for further actions on the screen to the trader. The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell.





You need to understand that any dial indicator is just a visual waveform. As a rule, such Forex indicators contain a whole trading system, process information from several technical instruments and the appearance of its “arrow”? final calculation result. The indicator itself evaluates how strong a signal appears in the market, signals about it, and the trader can only make a trading decision.