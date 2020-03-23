VFA Indicator
- Indicators
- Mikhail Kornilov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
Very Fast Arrows (VFA) is a comprehensive indicator with visualization in arrows that has a little false signals at minimal delay time.
VFA is a counter-trend indicator. However its flexible algorithm is adjusted to market behavior and becomes more sensitive to rollbacks in the case of trend.
The algorithm of the indicator is based on wave analisys and can be optimized to any currency pair and time frame at minimal number of inputs.
It is effective both at flat and trend.
It can be utilized at any currency pair and time frame with success.
Input parameters
Input parameters
- FastWavePeriod – the period of fast wave
- SlowWavePeriod – the period of slow wave
- WavesDivergence – the minimal divergence of waves at signal forming
- WavesConvergence – the minimal convergence of waves at signal forming
- OptimizationPeriod – the number of bars for optimization
- MinimumSignals – the minimal number of signals for optimization (to exclude positive results with too little number of entries)
- ShowAlert – to show alert at signal forming
- SendEMail – to send e-mail at signal forming
- SendPush – to send push-notifications at signal forming
50% discount for the first 20 buyers!