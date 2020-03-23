VFA Indicator

The possibility to optimize the indicator by pressing the button makes its using the handiest.



Input parameters



FastWavePeriod – the period of fast wave

SlowWavePeriod – the period of slow wave

WavesDivergence – the minimal divergence of waves at signal forming

WavesConvergence – the minimal convergence of waves at signal forming

OptimizationPeriod – the number of bars for optimization

MinimumSignals – the minimal number of signals for optimization (to exclude positive results with too little number of entries)

ShowAlert – to show alert at signal forming

SendEMail – to send e-mail at signal forming

SendPush – to send push-notifications at signal forming

50% discount for the first 20 buyers!

Very Fast Arrows (VFA) is a comprehensive indicator with visualization in arrows that has a little false signals at minimal delay time.VFA is a counter-trend indicator. However its flexible algorithm is adjusted to market behavior and becomes more sensitive to rollbacks in the case of trend.The algorithm of the indicator is based on wave analisys and can be optimized to any currency pair and time frame at minimal number of inputs.VFA doesn’t repaint!It is effective both at flat and trend.It can be utilized at any currency pair and time frame with success.



