Calm Easy Trade
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The EA is designed for calm permanent trading with high degree of diversification.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/931722
Backtests for all pairs: https://c.mql5.com/31/577/CET_Backtests.zip
Advantages
- dynamic stop loss
- doesn't use martingale
- middle-term trading
- trade all pairs
- doesn't sensitive to broker
Requirements
- Minimal deposit: 100$
- Account type: any
- Currency pair: any
- Time frame: M15
Settings
- Lots - the size of fixed lot
- Risk - the size of dynamic lot in % of deposit
- FixLots - to use fixed lot
- MagicNumber - magic number of EA's orders
- OrdersComment - comment for EA's orders
- Profit_Target - size of dynamic take profit
- Reopen_Points - step between co directional orders in points
- MaxSpread - maximal spread at orders' opening
- SL_Points - stop loss in points (at DynamicSL = false)
- SL_Coeff - dynamic stop loss (at DynamicSL = true)
- FilterMA_Period - period of fast MA filtering entries
- Deviation_Coeff - minimal deviation of price from average at entries
- Volatility_Period - period of history used to estimate the global volatility
- Volatility_Coeff - coefficient of minimal global volatility at entries
- Moving_Period - period of MA used to define trends
- Moving_Coeff - coefficient of MA's incline used to define trends
I have been using this EA for less than 2 months and it seems to work not bad. I earned 22% in Nov and lost 8% in the first half of Dec, with draw down less than 8%.