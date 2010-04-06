Double Shooting Star pattern mq
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects rare but efficient pattern: bearish Double Shooting Star on chart:
- Bearish Double Shooting Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- It has built-in PC and Mobile alerts.
- Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.