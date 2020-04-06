Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.

The Rise is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44511)

This system uses operations groups, which always beat the market





You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.







Lot_init: Value of initial lot of the group operations

Basket: Value of exit in the operations groups.

Rise: Value of trend Power for the entry.

Principal Set to The Rise: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/732294