Forever Core

Introducing a Trading Robot called "Free Forever" which is built using Forever Core and hidden strategies that traders can customize. This will be a valuable investment for you, by buying now you will get future features. Try the DEMO download if you feel like trying it out!

We are very transparent and trust your good faith. If you want more optimization trading robot, please visit other product.

About Forever Core

This core will be the best engine based on the value of each candle stick. You often know it as price action. We use all the elements of a candle stick (open, close, high, low, time and volume).

We give a reference number as a trigger to make a transaction on all elements of the candle stick. In addition, the core also uses the MACD and EMA indicators as a reference to trends and rapid reversals.

All information on the Forever Core is closed as a hidden indicator in this robot. But you can try it on a back test if you want to see the results.

The application of all the triggers we use is very subjective on each pair. Therefore, further research is needed when making transactions on new pairs in the future.

As for open optimization, we will provide tested supporting oscillators. And of course, you can set the period yourself according to your wishes and research results. Use back tests to assess how good your optimization is.

 

How did it go?

Screen shots in this information description are very limited, you can test yourself on your own platform. What is clear is that we continue to optimize the high profit factor, the number of trades and reduce the drawdown as much as possible.

Our robots have been tested live and certainly provide profit. As developers, we really need feedback from users to make it more suitable for your investment.

We always recommend safer trades, make sure you use a larger amount of money so that the transaction runs with a low drawdown.

 

Interface

The following is an explanation of the interface when you will use the "Free Forever" robot, please try it on a back test first before you use it!

  • Auto Lot

This feature will relate to the amount of risk you will use. If you activate it, the lot calculation on the transaction will be in accordance with your balance.

  • Risk

1 = 10%, 2=20%, 3=30%, ....

Use the minimum risk if you are not sure. You are free to change it, but we recommend no more than 20%.

  • Multiple Trade

Here, you can change the number of trade orders for each condition. In general settings we only use 1x order for each function running. You can increase it and try it on a back test first.

  • Lot

The purchase size of the lot can be set by yourself here, for each type of transaction and function available. If you want to optimize this, be sure to try it on a back test before using it on a real account.

 

For Back testing

In our opinion, the best back testing is to use 1 year back as that is very relevant for measuring the amount of profit increase. Back testing beyond that is likely to lose irrelevant data and conditions.

 

Limitations

  • The "Free Forever" robot is currently optimized only for pairs: GBPUSD
  • Easy to customize to your liking
  • M15 period
  • Input on the RSI period (you are free to test the period)
  • 4 different trading methods or 8 trading methods if calculating in all trends
  • There is an auto lot feature with a 10% risk
  • Fully automatic transaction for Metatrader 4
  • Cut loss based on conditions
  • Suitable for all account types (optimal on low spreads)
  • Low pip take profit
  • Increase and multiply the transaction amount as you wish
  • Send notifications on your Metatrader 4 device when a trade occurs

 

What do you need? And how to install this?

After purchasing this robot, installation is easy with purchases through the mql5.com marketplace. We only sell on this platform, all sales outside the mql5.com platform are illegal and no one owns it so don't be tempted by cheaper prices.

Use VPS for non-stop 24-hour transactions. You can rent VPS on mql5.com or other platforms. But to reduce latency, we expect you to buy VPS on the mql5.com platform.

Don't forget to keep your data center history up to date. You can log in to the metatrader 4 software and download the latest data, do it regularly. During our research, we found a huge impact on each robot if you do not update the data in your history. Irregularities here can mean many things; it is better to regularly perform this action.

Let the robot run properly with the appropriate settings. But you are also free to optimize if you feel it suits your trading style.

 

Future Updates

For future updates, we will adjust the "Forever Core" to be suitable for transactions on other pairs. Community group and website development for client information portal.

 

Feedback and future prospects

For future developments, please give us a 5-star review. That way your suggestions will be taken into account for future updates. And if you are not sure about this robot, please do a back test or try it yourself with Demo.

Furthermore, all your reviews will be an option for the development of this project. When there is 100+ customers or potential customers interested in this robot, we will create a group so that we can interact properly. All this is so that everything works as well as possible for your better investment.

 

Consider

This is a digital product, so there are no refunds. Buying means agreeing and following future developments.


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Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Bfxenterprise Alvergishy St
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise Alvergishy St Introducing an Expert Advisor (EA) with the name Alvergishy St which is inspired by the collaboration of the Indicators used. Moving Average, RSI & Stochastic are the main points in the program that runs this Expert Advisor. This program is created by the method of price sorting based on the collaboration movements of the mentioned indicators. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. S
Bfxenterprise Maglade
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise Maglade Introducing an Expert Advisor (EA) with the name Maglade which is inspired by the main Indicator used. Moving average is the main point in the program that runs this Expert Advisor. This program is made with the method of price sorting based on the movement of the Moving Average. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Adv
Forever RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
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Introducing a Trading Robot called "Forever RSI" which is built using Forever Core and RSI that traders can customize. For those of you who use RSI, it must be very suitable for this trading style. This will be a valuable investment for you, by buying now you will get future features. Try the DEMO download if you feel like trying it out! We are very transparent and trust your good faith. All users can back test and optimize your RSI indicator.   About Forever Core This core will be the best engi
Forever Momentum
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Introducing a Trading Robot called "Forever Momentum" which is built using Forever Core and hidden strategies that traders can customize. This will be a valuable investment for you, by buying now you will get future features. Try the DEMO download if you feel like trying it out! We are very transparent and trust your good faith. If you want more optimization trading robot, please visit other product. About Forever Core This core will be the best engine based on the value of each candle stick. Yo
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IATradingScalping
2804
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:40 
 

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Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
1680
Reply from developer Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra 2024.05.21 07:21
Thanks MattyTrading, I really appreciate it.
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:05 
 

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Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
1680
Reply from developer Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra 2024.02.21 13:37
Thanks Aleksandr, I really appreciate it.
fullchak
36
fullchak 2024.01.28 18:00 
 

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Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
1680
Reply from developer Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra 2024.01.29 18:26
Thanks Fullchack, I really appreciate it.
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