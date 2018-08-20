Trippy

Trippy

 

Recommended timeframe is H1. The Expert Advisor analyzes price dynamics and currency pair volatility over the last month, determines current levels and monitors the breakout of such levels. Trades are opened opposite to the breakdown. The maximum allowable spread value, at which the EA is allowed to open a position, is set in Max_Spread.

On weekends, brokers set a large spread value, so when testing, set the current spread in the Strategy Tester less than Max_Spread.

Do not test the EA in the "Open price only" mode.


Features

  • Minimum Deposit: $3000 or above.
  • Ready to go without any particular setup.
  • Trading time: 24 hours.
  • The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically.
  • The EA does not require stopping during news releases.
  • The EA features a spread control, which prevents the EA from opening orders at a large spread value.
  • Supports any execution type.
  • Works on all brokers (NY CLOSE).
  • An ECN account is recommended.


Advantages

  • Does not keep losing trades.
  • Low trading drawdown.
  • Easy to use, no complex settings.
  • Strict use of a Stop Loss on every trade.


Program Parameters

  • Trade - trading settings.
  • Magic - unique ID of the EA's orders.
  • Slippage - slippage in pips. Recommended values are 0 to 3.
  • Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points. Recommended values are 10 to 25.
  • MarketWatch - set true for brokers with market execution of orders.
  • TimeTrade - trading time settings.
  • OpenHour - trading start time, hour.
  • OpenMinute - trading start time, minute.
  • CloseHour - trading end time, hour.
  • CloseMinute - trading end time, minute.


Requirements

  • Recommended pair: EURUSD.
  • Timeframe: H1.


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"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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No Title
Dimasadhitya Harbowo
Experts
No Title   Recommended timeframe is H1. The Expert Advisor analyzes price dynamics and currency pair volatility over the last month, determines current levels and monitors the breakout of such levels. Trades are opened opposite to the breakdown. The maximum allowable spread value, at which the EA is allowed to open a position, is set in Max_Spread. On weekends, brokers set a large spread value, so when testing, set the current spread in the Strategy Tester less than Max_Spread. Do not test the
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