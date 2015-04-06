Forever Momentum

Introducing a Trading Robot called "Forever Momentum" which is built using Forever Core and hidden strategies that traders can customize. This will be a valuable investment for you, by buying now you will get future features. Try the DEMO download if you feel like trying it out!

We are very transparent and trust your good faith. If you want more optimization trading robot, please visit other product.

About Forever Core

This core will be the best engine based on the value of each candle stick. You often know it as price action. We use all the elements of a candle stick (open, close, high, low, time and volume).

We give a reference number as a trigger to make a transaction on all elements of the candle stick. In addition, the core also uses the MACD and EMA indicators as a reference to trends and rapid reversals.

All information on the Forever Core is closed as a hidden indicator in this robot. But you can try it on a back test if you want to see the results.

The application of all the triggers we use is very subjective on each pair. Therefore, further research is needed when making transactions on new pairs in the future.

As for open optimization, we will provide tested supporting oscillators. And of course, you can set the period yourself according to your wishes and research results. Use back tests to assess how good your optimization is.

 

How did it go?

Screen shots in this information description are very limited, you can test yourself on your own platform. What is clear is that we continue to optimize the high profit factor, the number of trades and reduce the drawdown as much as possible.

Our robots have been tested live and certainly provide profit. As developers, we really need feedback from users to make it more suitable for your investment.

We always recommend safer trades, make sure you use a larger amount of money so that the transaction runs with a low drawdown.

 

Interface

The following is an explanation of the interface when you will use the " Forever Momentum" robot, please try it on a back test first before you use it!

Auto Lot

This feature will relate to the amount of risk you will use. If you activate it, the lot calculation on the transaction will be in accordance with your balance.

Momentum Period

In this feature, you are free to change each Momentum period accordingly. In general settings we use 4. You can try back testing if you find better results.

Risk

1 = 10%, 2=20%, 3=30%, ....

Use the minimum risk if you are not sure. You are free to change it, but we recommend no more than 20%.

Multiple Trade

Here, you can change the number of trade orders for each condition. In general settings we only use 1x order for each function running. You can increase it and try it on a back test first.

Lot

The purchase size of the lot can be set by yourself here, for each type of transaction and function available. If you want to optimize this, be sure to try it on a back test before using it on a real account.

 

For Back testing

In our opinion, the best back testing is to use 1 year back as that is very relevant for measuring the amount of profit increase. Back testing beyond that is likely to lose irrelevant data and conditions.

 

Limitations

The "Forever Momentum" robot is currently optimized only for pairs: GBPUSD

Easy to customize to your liking

M15 period

Input on the RSI period (you are free to test the period)

4 different trading methods or 8 trading methods if calculating in all trends

There is an auto lot feature with a 10% risk

Fully automatic transaction for Metatrader 4

Cut loss based on conditions

Suitable for all account types (optimal on low spreads)

Low pip take profit

Increase and multiply the transaction amount as you wish

Send notifications on your Metatrader 4 device when a trade occurs

 

What do you need? And how to install this?

After purchasing this robot, installation is easy with purchases through the mql5.com marketplace. We only sell on this platform, all sales outside the mql5.com platform are illegal and no one owns it so don't be tempted by cheaper prices.

Use VPS for non-stop 24-hour transactions. You can rent VPS on mql5.com or other platforms. But to reduce latency, we expect you to buy VPS on the mql5.com platform.

Don't forget to keep your data center history up to date. You can log in to the metatrader 4 software and download the latest data, do it regularly. During our research, we found a huge impact on each robot if you do not update the data in your history. Irregularities here can mean many things; it is better to regularly perform this action.

Let the robot run properly with the appropriate settings. But you are also free to optimize if you feel it suits your trading style.

 

Future Updates

For future updates, we will adjust the "Forever Momentum" to be suitable for transactions on other pairs. Community group and website development for client information portal.

 

Feedback and future prospects

For future developments, please give us a 5-star review. That way your suggestions will be taken into account for future updates. And if you are not sure about this robot, please do a back test or try it yourself with Demo.

Furthermore, all your reviews will be an option for the development of this project. When there is 100+ customers or potential customers interested in this robot, we will create a group so that we can interact properly. All this is so that everything works as well as possible for your better investment.

 

Consider

This is a digital product, so there are no refunds. Buying means agreeing and following future developments.


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Wall Street Robot MT4
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
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