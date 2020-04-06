Autarkes

AUTARKES v1.7

Institutional Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading System for MT4

Overview

Autarkes v1.7 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MT4, engineered to capture institutional-grade price movements using automated structure analysis.
This EA reads the market the way professional traders do: Break of Structure (BOS), CHoCH transitions, Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Sweeps, and Breaker Blocks.

Autarkes executes trades only when high-probability institutional conditions align, delivering structure-driven, rule-based decision-making without emotional bias.

With a new dual lot-sizing engine (Risk % or Manual Lot mode), improved error handling, and a dedicated MT4 Marketplace Validation Mode, Autarkes v1.7 is stable, compliant, and ready for traders of all experience levels.

Key Features

Institutional SMC Engine

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • Order Block detection + mitigation logic

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation

  • Liquidity Grab filter

  • Breaker Block validation

  • Full top-down structure awareness

High-Probability Entry System

Autarkes waits for:

  1. Confirmed BOS

  2. Return to Order Block

  3. Optional FVG alignment

  4. Liquidity event

  5. Clean entry zone validation

Then executes with precise SL and TP placement.

Dual Money Management System

  • Risk Mode: Automatically calculates lot based on % risk and stop-loss distance

  • Manual Mode: Uses trader-defined fixed lot size

  • Full broker validation (min/max lot, step size, margin checks

Trade Management Tools

  • Trailing Stop (optional)

  • Partial Take-Profit (optional)

  • Risk-to-Reward target system

  • OB mitigation handling

  • Open-trade monitoring

Capital Protection

  • Daily maximum loss gate

  • Margin pre-check

  • Automated stop validation

  • Controlled order logic

Smart Visual Interface (disabled during validation)

  • Order Blocks mapped on chart

  • FVG zones highlighted

  • HUD display: trend, structure shifts, active OB count, daily Pnl

📈 Performance Strategy

Autarkes identifies institutional footprints by analyzing structural imbalances and liquidity behavior.
It trades only when:

  • Market structure aligns

  • BOS confirms momentum

  • OB provides a premium/discount zone

  • Optional filters validate the setup

This results in:

  • Fewer but higher-quality trades

  • Deep trend alignment

  • Lower drawdown

  • Higher average R:R

Input Settings

Stop Loss is automaticaly set by the EA below the swing .

General Inputs

  • Magic Number (auto or manual)

Market Structure

  • Swing sensitivity

  • Structure lookback

  • Minimum BOS displacement

  • CHoCH filter

Order Blocks / FVG

  • OB width & body-ratio thresholds

  • Maximum OB bars back

  • FVG requirement toggle

  • FVG lookback

Liquidity Filters

  • Liquidity sweep detection

  • Wick percentage multiplier

Risk & Money Management

  • UseRiskManagement (true/false)

  • RiskPercent

  • ManualLotSize

Trade Manager

  • Trailing stop

  • Trailing step

  • Partial close %

  • RR target

Safety Controls

  • Maximum daily loss %

  • Slippage settings

  • Spread control (internal)

Marketplace Mode

  • MUST be true for Marketplace validation

  • Trader sets to false for normal trading

Recommended Chart Setup

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

  • Pairs: Any

  • Broker Requirements:

    • 5-digit or ECN recommended

    • Low spread preferred

    • VPS suggested for stability

🧪 Testing & Optimization

For best results:

  • Turn Marketplace Mode = false

  • Test both risk and manual modes

  • Validate BOS parameters

  • Optimize OB/FVG rules for pair/timeframe

  • Forward test with small risk

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Use Autarkes responsibly with proper risk control.

Why Choose Autarkes v1.7?

  • Uses real institutional SMC concepts, not gimmicks

  • Fully automated decision-making

  • Incredibly stable and transparent

  • Built for long-term consistency

  • Marketplace friendly and broker friendly

  • Professional-level risk handling

Autarkes v1.7 is designed for traders who want a structured, rule-based, intelligent EA that reflects how markets actually work.

📩 Support

info@crashspec.co.za

grnrbennie@gmail.com

