FuTuRe 01 Phi Cubic Fractals Pack1

5

This product contains following indicators: (Lines + LineSAR + Channels + BTL + Ladder)

  • Phi Lines - special EMAs, similar to MIMAs from Phicube;
  • Phi LineSAR - erase and highlight Phi Lines in support or resistance. Similart to MIMASAR from Phicube;
  • Phi Channels - show support and resistance, similar to Phibo from Phicube (Green and Read Lines);
  • Phi BTL - candles color following Phi Lines alignment;
  • Phi LADDER - Indicator that allow you to visualize possible targets. 

  • FUTURO Tool

    Future tools allow extend indicators following future candles represented by arrow inserted by mouse click on future positions. Use BACKSPACE to erase drawings done. Use SHIFT to selected between “CREATE MODE” and “ADJUST MODE”. CREATE MODE will have a new draw for each mouse click on the future while “ADJUST MODE” will update latest future drawing based on new mouse click.

Input Indicator Parameter for iCustom function

bool LINE = false;

bool LINE_Show_4_8=true;

bool LINE_SAR = true;

bool BTL = true;

bool CHANNELS = true;

enum ENUM_SELECTION {f17_72_305, f34_144_610, f72_305_1292};

ENUM_SELECTION CHANNELS_Options = f72_305_1292;

bool CHANNELS_Show_All = true;

bool LADDER = false;

bool FUTURE =  false;

Buffers para LINES [Type: double]

  • buffer_num = 123==> Linha 4: Green

  • buffer_num = 124 ==> Linha 8: Red

  • --------------------------------------------------

  • buffer_num = 117 ==> Linha 17: Magenta

  • buffer_num = 118 ==> Linha 34: Light Blue

  • buffer_num = 119 ==> Linha 72: Orange

  • buffer_num = 120 ==> Linha 144: Yellow

  • buffer_num = 121 ==> Linha 305: Dark Blue

  • buffer_num = 122 ==> Linha 610: Gray

Buffers para CHANNELS [Type: double]

  • buffer_num = 68 ==> 17PV    |  34PV    |  72PV

  • buffer_num = 69 ==> 72PV    |  144PV  |  305PV

  • buffer_num = 70 ==> 305PV  |  610PV  |  1292PV

  • buffer_num = 71 ==> 17PC    |  34PC    |  72PC

  • buffer_num = 72 ==> 72PC    |  144PC  |  305PC

  • buffer_num = 73 ==> 305PC  |  610PC  |  1292PC

Buffer para BTL [Type: double]

  • buffer_num = 125 ==> BTL out

Nota1: Não existe buffer disponivel para LADDER


Phi Cubic Fractals Channel on You Tube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXYSemYcmydg-CAuyTu3Jaw/featured


Grupo WhatsApp: 

https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jf8Ah4SDgslJMMfxz2jByj

*** DOWNLOAD DEMO funciona apenas no testador de estrategia e apenas no ativo "IEEX" (BOVESPA) ou "AUDJPY" (FOREX)***

SamucaPardo
46
SamucaPardo 2022.03.20 03:17 
 

Simplesmente Fantástico!!!

Filter:
SamucaPardo
46
SamucaPardo 2022.03.20 03:17 
 

Simplesmente Fantástico!!!

Adonai Fernandes De Carvalho
229
Adonai Fernandes De Carvalho 2021.08.13 15:36 
 

Tem algum video explicativo do indicador?

Claudio De Carvalho Aguiar
1913
Reply from developer Claudio De Carvalho Aguiar 2021.08.13 16:59
Tem sim. Procura no YouTube Phi Cubic Fractals. Postamos uma série de vídeos lá.
Reply to review