Gekko Moving Averages Plus

his is Gekko's Moving Averages indicator. It extends the use of the famous moving averages and calculates strong entry and exit signals using Price versus a Fast Moving Average versus a Slow Moving Average. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: price crossing, moving averages crossing, moving averages trend, among others.





Inputs

Number of Bars to Plot Indicator: number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance;

number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; FAST Moving Average Details: settings for the FAST Moving Average such as: period, method (simple, exponential, etc.), price (close, high, low, etc.) and number of barsto calculate MA trend;

settings for the FAST Moving Average such as: period, method (simple, exponential, etc.), price (close, high, low, etc.) and number of barsto calculate MA trend; SLOW Moving Average Details: settings for the SLOW Moving Average such as: period, method (simple, exponential, etc.), price (close, high, low, etc.) and number of barsto calculate MA trend;

settings for the SLOW Moving Average such as: period, method (simple, exponential, etc.), price (close, high, low, etc.) and number of barsto calculate MA trend; Signal Configuration: settings for how signal will be produced, eg: Slow x Fast moving averages crossing, price x moving average, when moving average switches trend;

settings for how signal will be produced, eg: Slow x Fast moving averages crossing, price x moving average, when moving average switches trend; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes: wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry) or produces signal online (could trigger false signals);

wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry) or produces signal online (could trigger false signals); Visualization: settings for showing multicolored moving averages to indicate trend changes, texts on bars to show signal description and price tag for online signal.

settings for showing multicolored moving averages to indicate trend changes, texts on bars to show signal description and price tag for online signal. Plays a sound when there is a swing : set it as true and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader terminal every time there is a new signal produced indicating entry or exit points.

: set it as and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader terminal every time there is a new signal produced indicating entry or exit points. Write Logs On Terminal Window : set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the terminal's Experts tab every time a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

: set it as if you want the indicator to write logs on the terminal's Experts tab every time a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points Send Mobile Push Notifications : set it as true if you desire to receive push notifications on the MetaTrader app on your mobile when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

: set it as if you desire to receive push notifications on the MetaTrader app on your mobile when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

Good trades!

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