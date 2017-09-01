Gekko Parabolic SAR Plus

Type: Trend

This is Gekko's Customized Parabolic SAR, a customized version of the famous Parabolic SAR indicator. Use the regular SAR and take advantage of different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point.





Inputs

Step: Acceleration Factor (AF), default is 0.02. It means it increases by 0.02 each time the extreme point makes a new high or low. AF can reach a maximum of "x" based on the second parameter below, no matter how long the trend extends;

Acceleration Factor (AF), default is 0.02. It means it increases by 0.02 each time the extreme point makes a new high or low. AF can reach a maximum of "x" based on the second parameter below, no matter how long the trend extends; Maximum: Extreme Point (EP): The highest high or lowest low of the current trend. Default is 0.2;

Extreme Point (EP): The highest high or lowest low of the current trend. Default is 0.2; Plays a sound when there is a swing : set it as true and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader Terminal every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points.

: set it as true and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader Terminal every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points. Write Logs On Terminal Window : set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the Terminal's Experts tab for signal swings;

: set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the Terminal's Experts tab for signal swings; Send Mobile Push Notifications : set it as true if you desire to receive Push Notification on the MetaTrader app on your mobile for signal swings;

: set it as true if you desire to receive Push Notification on the MetaTrader app on your mobile for signal swings; Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal for signal swings;

Good Trades!

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