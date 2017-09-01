Gekko Parabolic SAR Plus
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 17 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Type: Trend
This is Gekko's Customized Parabolic SAR, a customized version of the famous Parabolic SAR indicator. Use the regular SAR and take advantage of different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point.
Inputs
- Step: Acceleration Factor (AF), default is 0.02. It means it increases by 0.02 each time the extreme point makes a new high or low. AF can reach a maximum of "x" based on the second parameter below, no matter how long the trend extends;
- Maximum: Extreme Point (EP): The highest high or lowest low of the current trend. Default is 0.2;
- Plays a sound when there is a swing: set it as true and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader Terminal every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points.
- Write Logs On Terminal Window: set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the Terminal's Experts tab for signal swings;
- Send Mobile Push Notifications: set it as true if you desire to receive Push Notification on the MetaTrader app on your mobile for signal swings;
- Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal for signal swings;
Good Trades!
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Ein sehr guter und genauer Indikator, gute Arbeit Rodrigo