LevelsGoodFrequency

This indicator is based on a mathematical formula which gives you the possibility to seek and find the right frequency of the movement, and to determine its key level; just adjust the frequency parameter!

Simple and highly effective; using this indicator you can easily predict the next support and  resistance   levels of the day. Also, this indicator determines the range and the next two importants levels of the movement outside this range so far.

SGFL3 and RGFL3  are levels with high certainty of reversal of direction and back to pivot.

Lists of examples good frequency values :   236, 369, 417,528 ,563 , 618 ,741 ,963 , 1236, 1582. 

The frequency settings are inversely proportional to the strength of the movement and the strength of the direction ;

If there is strong news, the most appropriate frequencies are  :528, 417 ,369,  236.

In the case of a movement within a narrow range, the most suitable frequencies are 563 and above.

In the attached images, eurusd chart h1, I set the frequency to 563 (daily trading), on 25/11/2022 the levels are set for the whole day, just observe the magic price touch of these levels.

You will also find eurusd 5mn charts with the frequency "1236" (for the short term), and this is also the clearest, most precise and more importantly predictable reaction of the price with these levels!

You can also search for the frequency that suits your asset! just use the parameter:  frequency.


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Wave Sniper One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity. I tried to build the perfect indicator. I ended up deleting most of them. I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing param
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
Indicators
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
Force Fx Option
Nacer Kessir
Indicators
This  indicator that shows precise price  direction ,and force of this direction,  reversals  ,added  it to any chart and you supress any confusion . It calculs force of current direction and  Predicts price reversals with high degree of accuracy  withs its key levels and it is great for scalping , Or swing trading . For any time frame the following behavor is the same : Blue Histogram above 0.0 means that a buyers dominates price movement In other side , Red Histogram Above 0.0 means sellers d
Levels of Good Frequency
Nacer Kessir
Indicators
According to the law of nature which states that everything is a vibration, I have built this measurement model and which detects the best frequencies in the movement of the price, so just adjust the frequency in the input parameter of the candlestick watcher how are they arranged on the level lines (support/resistance). Lists of good frequencies   :   236, 369,417,528, 618,741,963,1236,1484.   You can also search for the frequency that suits your asset! just use the parameter:   frequency
Current Strength
Nacer Kessir
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator (Current Strength) is represented in a separate window by Blue and Pink histogram . The parameter NPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of  forces, the recommended value is 5. The Blue histogram measures the  buyers force , while the Pink  histogram   measures the  sellers force . The change in color signifies the change in strength which leads t he price .  Each  drop (especially below 52.8) after touching levels 96.3 or 1.236 must be condidered
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