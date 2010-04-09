LevelsGoodFrequency

This indicator is based on a mathematical formula which gives you the possibility to seek and find the right frequency of the movement, and to determine its key level; just adjust the frequency parameter!

Simple and highly effective; using this indicator you can easily predict the next support and resistance levels of the day. Also, this indicator determines the range and the next two importants levels of the movement outside this range so far.

SGFL3 and RGFL3 are levels with high certainty of reversal of direction and back to pivot.

Lists of examples good frequency values : 236, 369, 417,528 ,563 , 618 ,741 ,963 , 1236, 1582.

The frequency settings are inversely proportional to the strength of the movement and the strength of the direction ;

If there is strong news, the most appropriate frequencies are :528, 417 ,369, 236.

In the case of a movement within a narrow range, the most suitable frequencies are 563 and above.

In the attached images, eurusd chart h1, I set the frequency to 563 (daily trading), on 25/11/2022 the levels are set for the whole day, just observe the magic price touch of these levels.

You will also find eurusd 5mn charts with the frequency "1236" (for the short term), and this is also the clearest, most precise and more importantly predictable reaction of the price with these levels!

You can also search for the frequency that suits your asset! just use the parameter: frequency.