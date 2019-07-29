Gekko Channels Plus

5

This is Gekko's Channels Plus indicator. It extends the use of the famous Channels and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the top, bottom and middle lines. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle line crossing and middle line crossing against trend.

Inputs

  • Number of Bars to Plot Indicator: number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance;
  • Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes: wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry) or produces signal online (could trigger false signals);
  • Conditions: select between producing signals where there's a pullback from the top or bottom lines, when there's a middle lineprice crossing or both!;
  • Visualization: settings for showing texts on bars to show signal description.
  • Plays a sound when there is a swing: set it as true and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader terminal every time there is a new signal produced indicating entry or exit points.
  • Write Logs On Terminal Window: set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the terminal's Experts tab every time a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points
  • Send Mobile Push Notifications: set it as true if you desire to receive push notifications on the MetaTrader app on your mobile when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points
  • Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

Good trades!

Donate part of your profit to good causes and humanitarian entities of your choice. "Money only comes if there's a purpose for you to earn it".

Reviews 1
76773
282
76773 2022.07.23 14:04 
 

Looks like a very powerful tool, thanks for this.

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Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
Gekko Bollinger Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Bollinger Bands indicator. It extends the use of the famous Bollinger Bands and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the edge and on the middle bands. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle band crossing and middle band crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:
Gekko Variation Marks
Rodrigo Galeote
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Indicators
This is Gekko's indicator of quotations and variations. It summarizes quotations and variations of the current symbol in different timeframes as well as other correlated symbols. Keep track of all this information on your chart while you are negotiating for decision making support. Input Parameters General Settings:  configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts; Symbols Configuration: add up to
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HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Gekko Jade A Customizable EA
Rodrigo Galeote
Experts
Instrument: works with forex currency pairs, futures and stocks. Type: Scalper, Short Trade, Swing Trade, Day Trade, Buy and Hold. Description Gekko Jade series are EAs designed to be versatile providing more than 50 input parameters to be combined in different ways; Allows Day and Position Trading; Allows control of trading time windows; Allows different types parameters and strategies for entering and exiting the market; Suitable for beginners and experts; Adapts to any timeframe; Allows conf
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones; 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
Gekko Parabolic SAR Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
Type: Trend This is Gekko's Customized Parabolic SAR, a customized version of the famous Parabolic SAR indicator. Use the regular SAR and take advantage of different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Step: Acceleration Factor (AF), default is 0.02. It means it increases by 0.02 each time the extreme point makes a new high or low. AF can reach a maximum of "x" based on the second parameter below, no matter how long the trend extends; Maximum: Extreme P
Gekko Tops n Bottoms
Rodrigo Galeote
1 (1)
Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Famous Tops and Bottoms indicators. Find important Tops and Bottoms on chart of any symbol or timeframe, based on set of configurations to adjust the indicator to the instrument you are trading. Inputs Calculate Tops and Bottoms for the past X Bars: number of bars the indicator will plot Tops and Bottoms for, the fewer the faster. At Least Two Bars Making New Highs or Lows to Confirm: true - only consider a new High or Low when the last 2 bars have Highs or Lows
Gekko Strong Bars
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Strong Bars indicator. It produces signals when there is a strong bullish or bearish bar, for that it uses three different conditions: 1 - when the current bar is higher/lower than the last x bars (x is an input parameter), 2 - when the current bar size is higher than the average size of the last x bars (x is an input parameter) and 3 - when the current bar has a short candle tail (shadow). Inputs Plot Strong Bar Arrows for the past X Historical Bars: number of historical bars t
Gekko Moving Averages Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
his is Gekko's Moving Averages indicator. It extends the use of the famous moving averages and calculates strong entry and exit signals using Price versus a Fast Moving Average versus a Slow Moving Average. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: price crossing, moving averages crossing, moving averages trend, among others. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; FAST Moving Average Details: settings fo
Gekko Heiken Ashi Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's customizable version of the famous Heiken Ashi indicator. It extends the use of the famous Heiken Ashi and calculates strong entry and exit signals.  Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produce Arrow Signals:  determine if the indicator will plot arrow signal for long/short; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry
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76773 2022.07.23 14:04 
 

Looks like a very powerful tool, thanks for this.

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