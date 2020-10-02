PRO SCALPER INDICATOR - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

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PRECISE SCALPING INDICATOR WHICH DETECTS SHORT TERM TRENDS AND SWING OPPORTUNITIES
VERSIONS: Metatrader 4 - Metatrader 5
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Scalping strategy entry signals, which combine short-term trends with reversal patterns
Features
- Receive information about 4 of the most relevant parameters to enter an operation (Trend, Extreme, Trigger and confirmation).
- Chart alerts, mobile and email notifications; in addition to arrow signals in the chart.
- You can enhance this scalping signal if you use it simultaneously with other clever indicators or your own strategy.
Example of use
BUY SIGNALS
If you identify a bullish short-term trend, a confirmation signal, a micro swing, and a trigger; you can enter a buy trade, or wait to confirm the entry with a long-term trend or a strenght meter indicator.
SELL SIGNALS
If you identify a bearish short-term trend, a confirmation signal, a micro swing, and a trigger; you can enter a sell trade, or wait to confirm the entry with a long-term trend or a strenght meter indicator.