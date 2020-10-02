PRO SCALPER INDICATOR - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

PRECISE SCALPING INDICATOR WHICH DETECTS SHORT TERM TRENDS AND SWING OPPORTUNITIES

VERSIONS: Metatrader 4 - Metatrader 5

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Scalping strategy entry signals, which combine short-term trends with reversal patterns





Features

Receive information about 4 of the most relevant parameters to enter an operation (Trend, Extreme, Trigger and confirmation).

Chart alerts, mobile and email notifications; in addition to arrow signals in the chart.

You can enhance this scalping signal if you use it simultaneously with other clever indicators or your own strategy.

Example of use

BUY SIGNALS

If you identify a bullish short-term trend, a confirmation signal, a micro swing, and a trigger; you can enter a buy trade, or wait to confirm the entry with a long-term trend or a strenght meter indicator.

SELL SIGNALS

If you identify a bearish short-term trend, a confirmation signal, a micro swing, and a trigger; you can enter a sell trade, or wait to confirm the entry with a long-term trend or a strenght meter indicator.











