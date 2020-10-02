PRO SCALPER INDICATOR - CLEVER TRADING CLUB
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PRO SCALPER INDICATOR - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

2 October 2020, 18:27
Carlos Forero
Carlos Forero
0
1 862

PRECISE SCALPING INDICATOR WHICH DETECTS SHORT TERM TRENDS AND SWING OPPORTUNITIES

VERSIONS: Metatrader 4 - Metatrader 5

Here you can access our discord community for more information about our tools and benefits.

Be part of our premium trading club!

  • Clever trading club, where we share novel ways to win with our indicators and update our tools constantly, so they adapt everytime to changing market conditions.
  • Our club is made up of profitable traders, trading in multiple assets, and willing to share their knowledge through easy to understand indicators and robots.
  • A lot of satisfied customers, who share positive reviews and keep coming back.    
  • We have a complete set of channels, in which we provide support to our club members, and in which we share real uses of our indicators.

    Divider Clever

    Scalping strategy entry signals, which combine short-term trends with reversal patterns


    Features

    • Receive information about 4 of the most relevant parameters to enter an operation (Trend, Extreme, Trigger and confirmation).
    • Chart alerts, mobile and email notifications; in addition to arrow signals in the chart.
    • You can enhance this scalping signal if you use it simultaneously with other clever indicators or your own strategy.

    Divider Clever

    Example of use

    BUY SIGNALS

    If you identify a bullish short-term trend, a confirmation signal, a micro swing, and a trigger; you can enter a buy trade, or wait to confirm the entry with a long-term trend or a strenght meter indicator.

    Divider Clever

    SELL SIGNALS

    If you identify a bearish short-term trend, a confirmation signal, a micro swing, and a trigger; you can enter a sell trade, or wait to confirm the entry with a long-term trend or a strenght meter indicator.





    #momentum, reversal, swing, scalping indicator, scalper