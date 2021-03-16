Realistic Trend

This indicator shows the realistic and precise trend. The plotted line as a trend indicator is the best secure place to set the stop-loss.
In case that trend is bullish you will see the plotted line under the candles and in the case of the bearish market, the plotted line is on the upper side of candles.

Buy paid version of this indicator which it is Statistical Support Resistance.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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