Realistic Trend
- Indicators
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Yaser SabbaghiI am a financial market application designer and developer. I have published these Indicators as a Decision Support System (DSS) to fortify traders' financial market trading quality.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator shows the realistic and precise trend. The plotted line as a trend indicator is the best secure place to set the stop-loss.
In case that trend is bullish you will see the plotted line under the candles and in the case of the bearish market, the plotted line is on the upper side of candles.
Buy paid version of this indicator which it is Statistical Support Resistance.