You may see how Martingale EAs crudely re-open doubled size new trades in fixed steps and continue this rudimentary decisions until to reach account call margin; this is a big problem. The resolution to this problem is a Smart EA that calculates accurate entry points for every single order, a Safe EA that observes market volatility to exit from high risk situations and conditions, and finally a Steady EA to satisfy traders and investors for a long period.



This is why this EA is called Smart Safe Steady.

This EA does not risk much to trade by oversized LOT, although you can bypass its default setting and customize your risk level.

It is a conservative EA and is not going to keep open trades in high volatility market, so it keep trader's account Safe and will close the trades even in zero profit to avoid high volatility market.

It re-open another positions to manage previous positions in loss and increase the size of next opened positions like Martingale, but it will not continue to the crashing point (Call Margin). The EA is responsible for your account balance by controlling the draw-down.

This EA is Smart as it does not proceed as a fixed step Martingale, but rather it knows how many Pips further is best to open next position. Steps and distance between positions at this EA is dynamic by considering many factors such as volatility and candle range.



Contact me to send you setting files that match with current market situation. After your purchase send me a message and let me know about your purchase. I will return back your money if you were not satisfy with this EA.



Inputs Parameters on Expert



Maximum spread

maximum accepted spread

Automatic take position

By setting it as "true", the EA opens first order automatically. You can also set it as "false" to manually open first position and let the expert manage it. If you intend to do it manually, set "identification number" to zero

Beginning hour of trading

begin auto trade at a specific hour

Ending hour of trading

end auto trade at a specific hour

Critical hour

After Critical hour, expert will close all trades if the total profit is greater than or equal to zero. Set it to "0" to disable this function

Allow to trade on Friday

stop to take position in Friday by setting it to "false"

Money Management Risk percent

The amount of balance in percent that EA will risk to open the first position. It is extremely recommended to not set it more than 5% except you are aware of the risk behind it. Set it "0" to disable this feature

First position (static size)

First position size when the "Money Management" is set to "0".

Maximum affordable draw-down

Total amount of loss that EA will close all positions when total loss exceeds that

Maximum level of Martingale

The EA will manage positions in loss by running a special MARTINGALE. This is the maximum level and time at most that EA will open new positions

Lot size volume Multiplier

The rate that EA will use to increase the position size in Martingale

Maximum expected move before retracement (MaxMove)

The amount in points that retracement in price move is expected

Step

A ratio of MaxMove to calculate distance (in points) from first position that the second position is going to be open. Any value greater than 1 means EA will use fixed step size for next positions and not considering MaxMove

Volatility multiplier for dynamic step calculation

A ratio between 4 to 12 that is used to calculate Martingale step size dynamically based on current volatility

Take-Profit (in points)

It is amount of Points (not PIP) the positions are in profit and Expert will close the positions in profit

Security stop loss

Set a stop loss for all positions to keep account secure at exceptional market conditions

Close in order of FIFO

Close positions in in order of first in first out

Automatically detect volatility of market

Set it to true, then the Expert dynamically calculate the amount for Volatility Range Limit for major currency pairs

Volatility Range Limit (in points)

It is used to stop opening position when the M1 range is higher than limit. In case of having open positions, this filter is used to exit at market volatility.

BUY/SELL positions identification number

Identification number for BUY/SELL orders

Show Dashboard

show a dashboard to give a view of trading situation to trader





