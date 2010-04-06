Pivot Point weekly
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
.................................if you need pivot point s levels...............................
............................this is a weekly pivot point level creator...........................
...it is for weekly pivots and show levels at times period d1 , H4 , H1 , M30 ...............
.................................also shows levels for 3 last weeks..............................................can use it with other indicators and see important levels........