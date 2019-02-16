PZ ADX Trader EA MT5

This EA trades using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It offers many entry strategies and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

It implements 4 different entry strategies

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant

Implements a martingale feature

Filter trading by hours and weekdays



Built-in money management

NFA/FIFO compliant



The four entry strategies available are the following, which can be enabled or disabled independently.

Trade when ADX is over 25 (+DI/-DI determines direction)

Trade when +DI or -DI is iver 25



Trade +DI/-DI crossovers with ADX level

Trade +DI/-DI crossovers

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade



Input Parameters

ADX Settings - This parameter group holds the ADX settings.

Trading Settings - Enable or disable trading setups at will.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.

Trading Hours: Set your desired trading hours of the EA.

Trading Weekdays: Enable or disable trading days of the week.



Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.

EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.





What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.





Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.