PZ ADX Trader EA MT5

4.13

This EA trades using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It offers many entry strategies and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • It implements 4 different entry strategies
  • Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
  • Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
  • Implements a martingale feature
  • Filter trading by hours and weekdays
  • Built-in money management
  • NFA/FIFO compliant

The four entry strategies available are the following, which can be enabled or disabled independently.

  • Trade when ADX is over 25 (+DI/-DI determines direction)
  • Trade when +DI or -DI is iver 25
  • Trade +DI/-DI crossovers with ADX level
  • Trade +DI/-DI crossovers

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

  • Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
  • Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
  • Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
  • Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade


Input Parameters

  • ADX Settings - This parameter group holds the ADX settings.
  • Trading Settings - Enable or disable trading setups at will.
  • Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.
  • Trading Hours: Set your desired trading hours of the EA.
  • Trading Weekdays: Enable or disable trading days of the week.
  • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
  • EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.

What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.

Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 11
Michael Jones
55
Michael Jones 2021.12.30 21:31 
 

What are you guys settings and what are you trading.

Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2021.10.23 04:12 
 

Boy this is a beast!!! Amazing EA! It would be godsend if only the author could add the feature to configure timeframes (chosen by oneself with careful research of the best times in day to trade) for this robot to operate

topfuel29
81
topfuel29 2020.08.21 12:33 
 

I lOVE this E/A!!! I just started trading a month ago on the MT5 demo using PZ ADX. After a few days of researching ADX settings, and experimenting with the settings for each of the currency pairs I'm trading. In my limited trading experience, PZ ADX makes me more money then I lose in the MT5 Demo Account.

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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
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Filter:
yukihito sato
29
yukihito sato 2025.11.07 13:02 
 

I came across this site while searching for an EA based on ADX. I tested it on a 1-minute gold chart and got some surprising results. I started checking it on a demo.

Angel Torres
4510
Angel Torres 2024.10.07 09:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gunnar Forsgren
55
Gunnar Forsgren 2023.10.11 22:51 
 

I am a long time past user of the Goldfinch Scalper EA but I needed another behavior that take advantage of indicators and cater for less intense trading, and came across this edition. Looks good so far; As evolution I would like to see RSI added as filter with the ADX Trader EA. I suggest it would make a strong combination. There is a popular RSI use case using a 50 level indication as pivot as buy/sell hint and it would fit right in combined with ADX.

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.26 13:33 
 

Negative feedback!

111315
24
111315 2022.05.18 23:08 
 

Fiz a compra por indicação de um amigo e estou adorando a estratégia do robô PZ ADX hoje coloquei ele no gráfico e teve rendimento de$152,00 Reais vou continuar operando com ele

Kartikey Amrutlal Chakravorty
252
Kartikey Amrutlal Chakravorty 2022.04.06 05:12 
 

There should be an option to select Trading Hour start to end so that one can chose time for trading

Michael Jones
55
Michael Jones 2021.12.30 21:31 
 

What are you guys settings and what are you trading.

Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2021.10.23 04:12 
 

Boy this is a beast!!! Amazing EA! It would be godsend if only the author could add the feature to configure timeframes (chosen by oneself with careful research of the best times in day to trade) for this robot to operate

khepri
21
khepri 2021.04.11 21:39 
 

It's a good EA .

Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 18:23 
 

Bumpy ride.

topfuel29
81
topfuel29 2020.08.21 12:33 
 

I lOVE this E/A!!! I just started trading a month ago on the MT5 demo using PZ ADX. After a few days of researching ADX settings, and experimenting with the settings for each of the currency pairs I'm trading. In my limited trading experience, PZ ADX makes me more money then I lose in the MT5 Demo Account.

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