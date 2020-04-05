Reversion Apex EA

Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5

Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management.

Strategy Overview

The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that momentum is turning before opening a trade. Long positions are considered when price closes back above the lower band and RSI crosses upward through the mid-level, while short positions are considered when price closes back below the upper band and RSI crosses downward through the mid-level. Because entries are confirmed on bar close, the strategy is designed to behave consistently in both testing and live conditions.

Risk Management

Reversion Apex EA includes a full risk-control engine rather than simple signal execution. It supports automatic risk-% position sizing, fixed-lot mode, ATR-based or fixed stop loss and take profit, break-even protection, trailing stop management, and optional RSI cross-back exits. It also includes daily loss protection, maximum drawdown guards, profit target control, spread filtering, session filtering, and one-entry-per-bar logic for more disciplined live trading.

Presets and Setup

The product is designed to be practical to deploy and includes a full preset library organized for different markets and use cases. Presets are available for Forex majors, metals, indices, crypto CFDs, account types, and prop-firm style configurations, making it easier to match the EA to your symbol, timeframe, and risk profile. A detailed user manual and setup guidance are included so the system can be installed and configured correctly from the start.

Included Bonus

When you purchase Reversion Apex EA, you will also receive the matching indicator at no extra cost. This bonus is included free as an added $100 value.

Use Case

Reversion Apex EA is built for traders who want disciplined automation without overtrading or chasing price. It is suitable for traders working with Forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs, especially those who value rule-based execution and account protection.

Final Note

Reversion Apex EA combines a clear mean-reversion entry model with professional trade management and built-in account safeguards. It is designed for traders who want a cleaner, more controlled approach to automated trading on MetaTrader 5.